President Bola Tinubu Orders Army Deployment to Kwara State to Strengthen Security in Kaiama

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate deployment of an army battalion to Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State following a deadly attack on the community of Woro.

The directive was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday, 4 February 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. According to the statement, the new military unit will spearhead Operation Savannah Shield, a security operation aimed at stopping further attacks and protecting vulnerable communities in the area.

President Tinubu strongly condemned the assault, describing it as a “cowardly and beastly attack” carried out by terrorists who targeted defenceless villagers. He said the attackers acted out of frustration and expressed outrage that community members were killed for rejecting attempts at violent indoctrination.

“It is commendable that the community members, even though Muslims, refused to be conscripted into a weird belief that promoted violence over peace and dialogue,” the President said.

The President also called for close collaboration between federal and state authorities to provide relief for affected residents and ensure those responsible are brought to justice. He extended his condolences to bereaved families, as well as to the people and government of Kwara State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

The deployment follows reports of a large-scale attack on Woro community in western Kwara State. According to Al Jazeera, gunmen stormed the area on Tuesday evening, killing scores of residents. A local lawmaker, Saidu Baba Ahmed, told Reuters that at least 170 people were killed during the assault.

Ahmed said the attackers gathered residents, tied their hands and executed them, before setting homes and shops on fire. Many villagers fled into nearby bushland as the violence unfolded, while several people were still unaccounted for as of Wednesday morning.

“As I’m speaking to you now, I’m in the village along with military personnel, sorting dead bodies and combing the surrounding areas for more,” Ahmed said.

While police confirmed that “scores” of people were killed, they did not release an official figure. Amnesty International later stated that more than 170 people were killed, adding that homes were destroyed and shops looted. The organisation described the security lapses leading up to the attack as unacceptable, noting that residents had reportedly received warning letters from the attackers for over five months.

The Kwara State Government has described the attack as a response to ongoing military operations against armed groups in the state. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called it a “cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells” following recent security offensives.

In recent weeks, authorities in parts of Kwara State have imposed curfews and temporarily closed schools as part of broader efforts to contain security threats. The federal government says the newly deployed battalion is expected to strengthen those efforts and restore safety to affected communities.