Ugo Ugochukwu Wins Big! The 18-Year-Old Is Your 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Champion

Nigerian-American race driver Ugo Ugochukwu has emerged as the 2026 Formula Regional Oceania Champion in New Zealand, concluding the season with a dominant display of skill and consistency.

The 18-year-old sealed the title after the final round, finishing the season with four race victories and multiple podium finishes. He ended the campaign 15 points ahead of his closest rival, Audi Formula 1 junior Freddie Slater.

Ugochukwu faced a technical setback during qualifying in the final weekend, linked to a suspension issue, but recovered in the races to secure enough points to officially clinch the championship crown.

Following his victory, he took to Instagram to thank his team, writing: “Team work makes the dream work. Thank you to my core team, my IG Family for the constant support and the entire organisation of CTFROT. I am, because of you.”

Born in New York, Ugochukwu holds Nigerian and American heritage. He is the son of Nigerian fashion model Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi.

This win comes just three months after parting ways with the McLaren development team, marking a strong finish to a season defined by consistency. He stood on the podium in every round and finished outside the top 10 only twice over 15 races.

Ugochukwu’s motorsport journey began in karting, where he earned multiple titles including the CIK-FIA European Championship – OKJ. He moved into single-seaters in 2022 with British F4, finishing third overall, then progressed to Italian F4, finishing second. He also secured the Euro 4 title and finished third in the UAE F4 Championship.

In 2024, he competed in the Formula Regional Middle East and European Championships, finishing seventh and eleventh respectively, and placed 13th in the GB3 Championship, ending the year on a high note with a victory at the Macau Grand Prix.

With the Formula Regional Oceania title now secured, Ugochukwu will step up to his second season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship with Campos Racing, which is scheduled to start at the Australian Grand Prix from 6–8 March 2026.

Ugo’s Winning Track Record:

2020 : CIK-FIA European Karting Champion.

: CIK-FIA European Karting Champion. 2022 : 3rd in British F4 (Rookie Cup Champion).

: 3rd in British F4 (Rookie Cup Champion). 2023 : Euro 4 Championship Winner.

: Euro 4 Championship Winner. 2024 : Historic Macau Grand Prix Winner.

: Historic Macau Grand Prix Winner. 2026: Formula Regional Oceania Champion.