Connect with us

Inspired

Ugo Ugochukwu Becomes the First Nigerian-American to Win Macau Grand Prix & 2024 FIA FR World Cup

Beauty Inspired News

Chidimma Adetshina Makes History as Miss Universe First Runner-Up! A Proud Moment For Nigeria

Inspired Living News Promotions

Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria Partners with LUTH to Lead Comprehensive Bone Marrow Transplant Initiative

BN TV Inspired Scoop

From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

BN TV Inspired Scoop

Kemz Mama Talks Persistence & Producing Nigeria's First Korean Drama on #WithChude

Inspired Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Makes History in 2024 NWSL Playoffs with Bay FC's First-Ever Goal

Inspired Scoop

Layi Wasabi, Genoveva Umeh, BNXN & More Win Big at The 18th Future Awards Africa

Events Inspired News Promotions

Five Exciting Highlights from the 2024 Edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival

BN TV Career Inspired Living Style

Diamonds & Gold: Discover This African Jeweller's Journey from Family Legacy to Global Brand | BNS Exclusive | WATCH

Inspired Living

Key Takeaways from Kamala Harris’s Concession Speech to Inspire You

Inspired

Ugo Ugochukwu Becomes the First Nigerian-American to Win Macau Grand Prix & 2024 FIA FR World Cup

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

17-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu has made history! The son of Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi has become the first Nigerian-American to win the Macau Grand Prix in over 40 years. To top it off, he also won the 2024 FIA FR World Cup, making this a milestone moment for his career and representation in motorsport.

Racing for R-ace GP, Ugo led the race from start to finish, leaving Olivier Goethe of MP Motorsport and Noel León of KCMG IXO by Pinnacle Motorsport in his rearview mirror.

Overjoyed with his victory, Ugo expressed his gratitude:

I can’t describe the feeling, of course I’m super happy. It was quite a tricky race, I was pushing the whole way, but I was confident in the pace – ever since Q2 we’ve been really quick, of course we won the Quali race as well, but there was still one more thing to do which was win the main race, and we managed to do it. I can’t thank the R-ace GP team enough – we had a great weekend and yeah, super happy to finally get the job done.

Dubbed the next Lewis Hamilton, the legendary British racer, Ugo is already carving a path of his own.

Watch highlights of the race below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php