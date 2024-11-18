Ugo Ugochukwu Becomes the First Nigerian-American to Win Macau Grand Prix & 2024 FIA FR World Cup

17-year-old Ugo Ugochukwu has made history! The son of Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi has become the first Nigerian-American to win the Macau Grand Prix in over 40 years. To top it off, he also won the 2024 FIA FR World Cup, making this a milestone moment for his career and representation in motorsport.

Racing for R-ace GP, Ugo led the race from start to finish, leaving Olivier Goethe of MP Motorsport and Noel León of KCMG IXO by Pinnacle Motorsport in his rearview mirror.

Overjoyed with his victory, Ugo expressed his gratitude:

I can’t describe the feeling, of course I’m super happy. It was quite a tricky race, I was pushing the whole way, but I was confident in the pace – ever since Q2 we’ve been really quick, of course we won the Quali race as well, but there was still one more thing to do which was win the main race, and we managed to do it. I can’t thank the R-ace GP team enough – we had a great weekend and yeah, super happy to finally get the job done.

Dubbed the next Lewis Hamilton, the legendary British racer, Ugo is already carving a path of his own.

