Connect with us

Events Promotions

From Bold Beginnings to Gold Sponsorship: Guinness™'s 10-Season Love Story with BBNaija

Events Promotions

Johnnie Walker Blonde Island Block Party: See What Went Down

Events Promotions

Gin Mare's Lagos Launch Brought a Taste of the Mediterranean to the City

Events Promotions

Business of Photography Conference Returns with Captivating Theme "The Art of Enterprise" for 2025

Events Promotions

A Toast to Fearless Futures: Glenfiddich Celebrates Season 5 of the Nancy Isime Show

Events Promotions

Get to Know Interswitch’s New Human-Centered Pan-African Campaign

Events News Promotions

NTT Global Destinations Hosts Historic Event with Afreximbank & JN Bank in Jamaica

Events Promotions

Urban Skin Rx Happily After Acne Party, Adieu Acne: A Triumphant Goodbye to Acne

Events News

Nominations Open for 2025 AWIEF Awards Spotlighting African Women Entrepreneurs

Events Promotions

KieKie Returns as Host for Trendupp Awards 2025

Events

From Bold Beginnings to Gold Sponsorship: Guinness™’s 10-Season Love Story with BBNaija

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija first aired in 2006, with Guinness™ as the sponsor of the very first season.

Fast forward to 2025, on July 16, at an exclusive media event held at Prince Albert Hall, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, Guinness™ was officially unveiled as the Gold Sponsor for BBNaija Season 10: CERTIFIED. A title that reflects not just partnership but deep-rooted cultural alignment.

The announcement was made with industry leaders and BBNaija royalty in attendance. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group, was in the room. So was Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa. Guinness™ was proudly represented by Ifeoluwa Odedere, Category Lead for Guinness™, who spoke about the brand’s decade-long commitment to boldness and creativity. The ever-stylish Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who has hosted every season since the show’s modern reboot, was also present, alongside many beloved past housemates who helped shape BBNaija into what it is today.

“Over the years, we have watched housemates come and go—197 of them, to be exact, across 709 days of broadcast. From Katung’s win in Season 1 to Kelly Rae’s victory in Season 9, BBNaija has delivered twist after twist, vibes on vibes, and an endless parade of fashion, friendship, feuds, and feel-good moments. And through it all, Guinness™ has been a sure presence, inspiring originality, championing boldness, and celebrating the magic that happens when Nigerians come together to express themselves freely.”

This 10th anniversary season is tagged CERTIFIED, it promises to bring back the unfiltered, unedited, and uncensored energy fans have always loved with Guinness™ right at the centre, from the creativity of house tasks to style statements at Saturday night parties or the bold conversations that dominate timelines.

As one of Naija’s favourite stouts, Guinness™ stands out for more than just great taste. It also stands for community, culture, and confidence, as well as moments that bring people together and for voices that rise boldly above the noise. For a generation that thrives on self-expression, it’s no wonder this brand-show marriage has lasted a decade and still feels fresh.

To the fans, to every housemate past and present, and to everyone who’s ever tuned in, cheered, voted, or debated house drama over a glass of Guinness, of course, here’s to 10 seasons of boldness, and many more to come.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php