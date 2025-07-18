From Bold Beginnings to Gold Sponsorship: Guinness™’s 10-Season Love Story with BBNaija

Big Brother Naija first aired in 2006, with Guinness™ as the sponsor of the very first season.

Fast forward to 2025, on July 16, at an exclusive media event held at Prince Albert Hall, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, Guinness™ was officially unveiled as the Gold Sponsor for BBNaija Season 10: CERTIFIED. A title that reflects not just partnership but deep-rooted cultural alignment.

The announcement was made with industry leaders and BBNaija royalty in attendance. Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Group, was in the room. So was Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa. Guinness™ was proudly represented by Ifeoluwa Odedere, Category Lead for Guinness™, who spoke about the brand’s decade-long commitment to boldness and creativity. The ever-stylish Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who has hosted every season since the show’s modern reboot, was also present, alongside many beloved past housemates who helped shape BBNaija into what it is today.

“Over the years, we have watched housemates come and go—197 of them, to be exact, across 709 days of broadcast. From Katung’s win in Season 1 to Kelly Rae’s victory in Season 9, BBNaija has delivered twist after twist, vibes on vibes, and an endless parade of fashion, friendship, feuds, and feel-good moments. And through it all, Guinness™ has been a sure presence, inspiring originality, championing boldness, and celebrating the magic that happens when Nigerians come together to express themselves freely.”

This 10th anniversary season is tagged CERTIFIED, it promises to bring back the unfiltered, unedited, and uncensored energy fans have always loved with Guinness™ right at the centre, from the creativity of house tasks to style statements at Saturday night parties or the bold conversations that dominate timelines.

As one of Naija’s favourite stouts, Guinness™ stands out for more than just great taste. It also stands for community, culture, and confidence, as well as moments that bring people together and for voices that rise boldly above the noise. For a generation that thrives on self-expression, it’s no wonder this brand-show marriage has lasted a decade and still feels fresh.

To the fans, to every housemate past and present, and to everyone who’s ever tuned in, cheered, voted, or debated house drama over a glass of Guinness, of course, here’s to 10 seasons of boldness, and many more to come.

Sponsored Content