TECNO launches the SPARK 40 Series: A Slim AI-Enabled Device

In a world where digital accessibility, information, uploading, downloading, buffering, and streaming have become essential to daily living, having the right gadget that delivers seamlessly is a big deal.

The need to stay online for hours, streaming on TikTok without the stress of carrying a power bank around, worrying about the phone lagging while using it, or even waiting for 20-30 minutes to charge before coming back up are problems the average mobile user has to deal with consistently.

The TECNO Spark 40 series is the solution to the challenges encountered by the average smartphone user. The SPARK 40 Pro and Pro Plus are nothing short of engineering marvels; these mobile gadgets are an embodiment of the Nigerian hustle mentality, big on power and performance, and sleek in design.

The TECNO Spark 40 Series is the first mid-range phone to operate on the new Media Helio G200 processor, eliminating phone lagging and slow response time. The device is packed with a battery power of 5200 mAh, 45 W fast charging, and 30 W wireless charging, which is a major technology advancement for the SPARK 40; these features ensure its users are always active on the go, without the need for a power bank. Now that’s peace of mind.

The TECNO AI Smart Assistant is the next level of whatever you think you know about artificial intelligence. It is your personal assistant, manager, editor, bookkeeper, record manager, idea machine, and even your first stop for security management.

Having all of these fantastic features without any protective measures for the phone’s screen would make it a terrible phone for the hustle we say it is for. This is why the TECNO Spark 40 comes with the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i; you can mount your phone on any tripod stand without the fear of it falling and its screen cracking easily. The TECNO Spark 40 Series comes with a sleek Super AMOLED 4500-nit display, a calm-on-your-eyes shape, and picture clarity.

The TECNO Spark 40 Series is now available at all major retail stores across Nigeria. With the SPARK 40 Series, TECNO challenges expectations of what affordable smartphones can deliver—combining style and strength, intelligence and endurance, all in a sleek body. Whether it’s a user’s first smartphone or their next upgrade, the SPARK 40 Series is built to keep up and built to last.

About TECNO

TECNO is an AI-driven innovative technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing,” TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site

