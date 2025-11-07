Slim, Smart, and Strong: TECNO’s SPARK Slim Delivers Affordable Luxury for a New Generation

A mobile device does more than just connecting you, it can express who you are. TECNO understands that truth and has responded with something remarkable. The new TECNO SPARK Slim and the MEGAPAD SE/Pro. They are not just another device, they’re a reflection of modern lifestyle, where design, power, and intelligence come together seamlessly.

The first thing you notice about the SPARK Slim is its elegance. While for the MEGAPAD its smooth texture and look that would make it pass easily as a mobile work station.

The question on your mind might be, why should I pre-order the SLIM or the MEGAPAD SE/Pro?, its more than just being the slimmest device in the world or the power house work station. Its beyond that and here’s why you should not miss out of the pre-order sales



First things first



At only 5.93mm thick, the SPARK Slim is the world’s slimmest smartphone. It’s being celebrated as the world’s slimmest 3D curved AI phone, built for a generation that values both sophistication and functionality. For young Nigerians who express confidence and creativity in everything they do, the SPARK Slim feels like the perfect match.

Its display is equally impressive. The 1.5K AMOLED curved screen delivers vibrant colors and sharp clarity, while the 144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and streaming effortless. Whether you are watching a video, editing photos, or playing a game, the experience feels smooth and premium.

For photography lovers, the 50MP AI camera captures life in crisp detail, producing social media-ready shots with ease. A 5160mAh battery and 45W fast charging make sure you stay powered all day, while the G200 6nm chipset keeps everything running efficiently.

Durability remains at the heart of its design. With Corning GG7i glass, SGS-certified military-grade protection, and IP64 dust and water resistance, the SPARK Slim is built to handle daily challenges without losing its elegance. Dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos complete the experience, creating immersive sound that enhances entertainment and creativity.







Beyond hardware, the SPARK Slim introduces intelligent features designed to simplify life. Tools like AI Translate, AI Writing, Circle to Search, and AI Artboard help users work, create, and explore with ease. These smart tools make the phone more than just a device. They make it a partner for work, play, and expression.

“Power in Slim,” sums it up best. The SPARK Slim shows that being sleek does not mean being fragile. It represents confidence, resilience, and modern sophistication. These are qualities TECNO has come to embody in the African smartphone space. Which is clearly also expressed in the TECNO MEGAPAD SE and Pro as as it is beautifully enshrined in Spark Slim.

The TECNO MEGAPAD SE/Pro is now available for pre-order in Nigeria. As ever this new device will hit the market and will set a new standard for smart devices that blend power, style, and performance.

Designed for today’s fast-paced professionals and students, the MEGAPAD delivers the perfect mix of productivity, creativity, and entertainment in one sleek device.

Built with the Nigerian lifestyle in mind, the MEGAPAD combines power, speed, and versatility in one sleek package. It’s designed for people who want a device that can keep up with their daily activities from morning commutes to late-night deadlines.

Built to adapt to every lifestyle, the MEGAPAD helps users stay sharp, organized, and connected on the go. With its large, crystal-clear display, long-lasting battery, fast processor, and impressive storage capacity, the device offers a premium experience at an accessible price point.



Pre-Order Spark Slim and TECNO MEGAPAD for as Low as N5k

Pre-orders are open from November 5 to 14, 2025, with a deposit of ₦5,000. Customers who pre-order the Spark Slim will receive a free premium “Headset” while those who pre-order the MEGAPAD SE and PRO while stocks last will get a “keypad”.

Pickup for winners will be available at selected TECNO stores nationwide after the official launch on the 15th of November.

TECNO will always find a way to turn up for its beloved customers as they unveil exciting gifts for the Pre-order phase as well as for launch phase of the new TECNO Spark Slim and MEGAPAD Pro. Because with TECNO, every season is another chance to win big, have fun and live smarter.



