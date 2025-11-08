Hangoutwithtee 8: Lagos Women’s Event is Back — and Free!

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated women’s gatherings of the year. Hangoutwithtee 8, the ultimate ladies’ event where empowerment meets fun, connection, and creativity.

Now in its eighth edition, Hangoutwithtee has become a powerful platform that brings together women from all walks of life. Students, professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and stay-at-home mums to learn, grow, network, and celebrate themselves in a lively, relaxed atmosphere.

This year’s edition, themed “No Dull Yourself!”, promises to be even more exciting, with a unique blend of wellness sessions, inspiring conversations, creative showcases, and exciting giveaways designed to remind women that life is to be lived fully and fearlessly.

What to Expect

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, the Unilag Multipurpose Hall, Akoka, will come alive with energy as hundreds of women gather for a day of inspiration, laughter, and sisterhood.

Attendees can look forward to:

Expert Women’s Health Talks on Fibroid Health & Infertility demystifying women’s health challenges and providing access to professional medical advice.

Free Breast Screenings and Free Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Checks promoting early detection and overall wellness.

Free Film Production Training, a rare opportunity to learn from industry experts about storytelling, production, and the business of film.

Career and Business Empowerment Sessions featuring practical insights on career advancement and entrepreneurship.

Creative Segments including poetry, music, and dance competitions celebrating the diverse voices and talents of women.

Exciting Freebies and Brand Giveaways from our amazing partners and sponsors.

Speakers and Guests

This year’s event will feature an impressive lineup of accomplished women who continue to shape narratives across different industries:

Adesuwa Onyenokwe – Ace Journalist and Media Icon

Marian Anazodo– TV Broadcaster

Yemisi Falaye – Entertainment Lawyer

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi – Executive Secretary, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA)

Dr. Olabisi Olanrewaju – Specialist Obstetrician and Gynaecologist

Mariam Pedro-Tijani – Author of Soft Mum Era

The event will be hosted by Unekwu Nwaezeapu, a dynamic host and media personality known for her warmth and wit.

Event Details

Venue: Unilag Multipurpose Hall, Akoka, Lagos

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM Prompt

And the best part? Attendance is complete Free!

To attend, register here.

Hangoutwithtee 8 is proudly supported by Bella Naija and other brand partners committed to empowering women and building thriving communities.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program