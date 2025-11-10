BN’s Omotunde’s 4-Day Experience in Cape Town for #AWIEF2025

Last week, I had the privilege of attending the AWIEF 2025 (Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum) Conference & Exhibition in Cape Town, under the theme “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Over three days of inspiration, connection and celebration, Africa’s women entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and thought-leaders gathered to reflect, collaborate and uplift each other.

Here’s how the days unfolded:

Welcome Dinner

Cape Town greeted me with just the right mix of sunshine and possibility.

Before the formal sessions began, we gathered at the welcome dinner for Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) 2025 and what a night it was!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The room buzzed with entrepreneurs, finalists, panelists, and partners all eager to connect.

I found myself in conversation with the dynamic, Ashleigh Theophanides (Chief Sustainability Officer, Deloitte Africa), who shared how Deloitte is aligning with women-led ventures across Africa.

Moments later, the founder & CEO of AWIEF, Irene Ochem, welcomed the group and set the tone: this gathering was more than a conference, it was a community ready to break barriers, share stories and build the future together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Between good food, great company and the first glimpses of the exhibition floor, that dinner planted the first seeds of what the next few days would bring.

Day 1



Day 1 officially launched the AWIEF 2025 Conference & Exhibition — themed “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The morning started bright and early, with registration, the exhibition opening and the opening keynotes.

On the main stage, I listened as Irene Ochem and other leaders reminded us of why this platform matters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

One of the standout sessions: “Accelerating Action for Gender Equality: Strengthening Commitment and Countering the Backlash”, a rich conversation on how progress for women in business isn’t guaranteed and how we need new strategies to safeguard gains and scale impact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

I also explored the exhibition floor, chatted with founders showing bold ideas in agritech, impact and creative industries, and took in a masterclass that asked: “Building with context — how do you drive product and growth in Africa?”

That one felt especially relevant, sitting there thinking of our work back in Lagos.

What struck me: the energy of possibility.

It wasn’t just about speakers and slides, it was about people committing to action, forging partnerships, and saying “yes, I belong here.”

Day 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

On Day 2, things got even deeper.

The exhibition reopened, registrations flowed in, and we moved into a packed schedule of panels, masterclasses and meaningful networking.

One panel I attended was “Towards a Just and Inclusive Green Transition: Women Shaping Africa’s Energy Future”, and it was a timely reminder that women entrepreneurs are not just participating in the future, they are shaping it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Later sessions explored trade uncertainty, investment ecosystems, and: perhaps my favourite, the practical playbook for product growth in Africa. I found myself scribbling notes furiously, nodding along, thinking: We could bring this home.

Between sessions, I grabbed coffee with delegates from across Africa, shared stories of Lagos entrepreneurial realities and exchanged contacts I’m already excited about.

The vibe was warm but focused: lots of smiles, but also serious business.

Award Night

And then… the grand finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The gala dinner and awards night for AWIEF 2025 celebrated women entrepreneurs across the continent, with categories like Agri-Entrepreneur Award, Social Entrepreneur Award, Tech Entrepreneur Award, Creative Industry Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and culminating in the Lifetime Achievement Award which went to a Nigerian force in the energy sector, CEO, Falcon corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo.

The red-carpet style atmosphere, the applause when winners were called, the shared excitement, it all gave a sense of momentum and recognition.

I watched as founders who are solving real problems got the spotlight they deserved.

The lifetime achievement moment, reserved for a woman (owner of Falcon Corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo) whose journey has inspired many, felt especially meaningful.

I left the event thinking: this isn’t just an awards night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

It’s a milestone in a story, our story of women entrepreneurs in Africa rising, connecting and scaling.

Final Thoughts

From the welcome dinner to the closing gala, AWIEF 2025 gave me more than ideas/ It gave connections, clarity and renewed energy.

Back in Lagos, I’m bringing home: new contacts, fresh frameworks, and a reinforced commitment to supporting women-led ventures.

Because I saw first-hand how ecosystem + community + celebration = change.

If you ever get a chance to join AWIEF, do it!!! It’s not a passive conference. It’s a place where you meet your peers, engage with big ideas, and leave ready to act.