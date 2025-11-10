Events
BN’s Omotunde’s 4-Day Experience in Cape Town for #AWIEF2025
Last week, I had the privilege of attending the AWIEF 2025 (Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum) Conference & Exhibition in Cape Town, under the theme “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever.”
Over three days of inspiration, connection and celebration, Africa’s women entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and thought-leaders gathered to reflect, collaborate and uplift each other.
Here’s how the days unfolded:
Welcome Dinner
Cape Town greeted me with just the right mix of sunshine and possibility.
Before the formal sessions began, we gathered at the welcome dinner for Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) 2025 and what a night it was!
The room buzzed with entrepreneurs, finalists, panelists, and partners all eager to connect.
I found myself in conversation with the dynamic, Ashleigh Theophanides (Chief Sustainability Officer, Deloitte Africa), who shared how Deloitte is aligning with women-led ventures across Africa.
Moments later, the founder & CEO of AWIEF, Irene Ochem, welcomed the group and set the tone: this gathering was more than a conference, it was a community ready to break barriers, share stories and build the future together.
Between good food, great company and the first glimpses of the exhibition floor, that dinner planted the first seeds of what the next few days would bring.
Day 1
Day 1 officially launched the AWIEF 2025 Conference & Exhibition — themed “Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever.”
The morning started bright and early, with registration, the exhibition opening and the opening keynotes.
On the main stage, I listened as Irene Ochem and other leaders reminded us of why this platform matters.
One of the standout sessions: “Accelerating Action for Gender Equality: Strengthening Commitment and Countering the Backlash”, a rich conversation on how progress for women in business isn’t guaranteed and how we need new strategies to safeguard gains and scale impact.
I also explored the exhibition floor, chatted with founders showing bold ideas in agritech, impact and creative industries, and took in a masterclass that asked: “Building with context — how do you drive product and growth in Africa?”
That one felt especially relevant, sitting there thinking of our work back in Lagos.
What struck me: the energy of possibility.
It wasn’t just about speakers and slides, it was about people committing to action, forging partnerships, and saying “yes, I belong here.”
Day 2
On Day 2, things got even deeper.
The exhibition reopened, registrations flowed in, and we moved into a packed schedule of panels, masterclasses and meaningful networking.
One panel I attended was “Towards a Just and Inclusive Green Transition: Women Shaping Africa’s Energy Future”, and it was a timely reminder that women entrepreneurs are not just participating in the future, they are shaping it.
Later sessions explored trade uncertainty, investment ecosystems, and: perhaps my favourite, the practical playbook for product growth in Africa. I found myself scribbling notes furiously, nodding along, thinking: We could bring this home.
Between sessions, I grabbed coffee with delegates from across Africa, shared stories of Lagos entrepreneurial realities and exchanged contacts I’m already excited about.
The vibe was warm but focused: lots of smiles, but also serious business.
Award Night
And then… the grand finale.
The gala dinner and awards night for AWIEF 2025 celebrated women entrepreneurs across the continent, with categories like Agri-Entrepreneur Award, Social Entrepreneur Award, Tech Entrepreneur Award, Creative Industry Award, Young Entrepreneur Award and culminating in the Lifetime Achievement Award which went to a Nigerian force in the energy sector, CEO, Falcon corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo.
The red-carpet style atmosphere, the applause when winners were called, the shared excitement, it all gave a sense of momentum and recognition.
I watched as founders who are solving real problems got the spotlight they deserved.
The lifetime achievement moment, reserved for a woman (owner of Falcon Corporation, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo) whose journey has inspired many, felt especially meaningful.
I left the event thinking: this isn’t just an awards night.
It’s a milestone in a story, our story of women entrepreneurs in Africa rising, connecting and scaling.
Final Thoughts
From the welcome dinner to the closing gala, AWIEF 2025 gave me more than ideas/ It gave connections, clarity and renewed energy.
Back in Lagos, I’m bringing home: new contacts, fresh frameworks, and a reinforced commitment to supporting women-led ventures.
Because I saw first-hand how ecosystem + community + celebration = change.
If you ever get a chance to join AWIEF, do it!!! It’s not a passive conference. It’s a place where you meet your peers, engage with big ideas, and leave ready to act.