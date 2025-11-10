BN’s Funmilola Takes Cotonou for SIMA 2025 to Celebrate Francophone African Music & Creativity

Wherever African creatives come together to celebrate the continent’s brilliance, share ideas, and reimagine what’s possible for our industries, you can be sure BellaNaija will be right there, not only documenting the moments but supporting them too.

Our latest stop is Cotonou, the largest city and economic capital of our dear neighbour, Benin Republic.

Hey BNers! It’s Funmilola Sanya here, and for the next few days, I’ll be at the Salon des Industries Musicales d’Afrique Francophone (SIMA) — the premier gathering for French-speaking African music. SIMA brings together artists, producers, label executives, media professionals, and global music powerhouses such as Sony Music, Warner, Universal, Because Music, and The Recording Academy (The Grammys) to explore how Francophone African music can thrive locally and reach audiences around the world.

Now in its 2025 edition, SIMA celebrates the rhythm, creativity, and influence of Francophone Africa’s music scene. It’s a space where the ecosystem comes alive — from masterclasses introducing the roles of managers and producers, to panel discussions on the role of media, live performance, legal frameworks and financing. Add film screenings, professional speed dating with labels, and B2G roundtables, and you have a full programme designed to help artists and creatives grow, connect, and collaborate.

What makes SIMA truly special is how it unites every layer of the Francophone African music ecosystem. This year, the Ministry of Culture, Benin Tourism, and the ADAC (Agency for the Development of Arts and Culture) are joining the conversation, showing what’s possible when creativity meets collaboration. For me, attending SIMA is more than being at a music event; it’s witnessing a movement that celebrates the richness, diversity, and storytelling power of Francophone Africa while highlighting how cross-border partnerships continue to shape the continent’s cultural identity.

Sounds exciting right?

So, stay close. I’ll be sharing updates from Cotonou. And if you’re a music creative looking to grow, connect, and take your sound global, this is one experience you don’t want to miss.

Follow the conversation on @bellanaija using any of the hashtags below