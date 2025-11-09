Burna Boy, Davido & Ayra Starr Nominated for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards!

The Recording Academy has just unveiled the nominees for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, and it’s another big year for African music, especially for Nigeria.

Afrobeats continues to make its mark on the global stage, with Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid earning nominations in major categories. The wave that began years ago has become a full-on cultural movement — and this year’s nominations are proof that the world is still dancing to the rhythm of Africa.

Leading the pack is Burna Boy, who lands nominations for Best African Music Performance with “Love” and Best Global Music Album with “No Sign of Weakness.” This marks his seventh consecutive Grammy nod, continuing his record-breaking streak since 2020.

Davido also returns to the GRAMMYs this year with “With You,” featuring Omah Lay, nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

Ayra Starr earns her spot alongside Wizkid with “Gimme Dat,” an effortlessly catchy tune that’s been lighting up dance floors across the world. And joining them are Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin with Hope & Love, and South Africa’s very own Tyla with Push 2 Start, following her massive success with Water.

Elsewhere, Beninese icon Angélique Kidjo reminds everyone why she remains a powerhouse, earning yet another nomination — this time for “Jerusalem” in the Best Global Music Performance category.

The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on February 1, 2026, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will be broadcast globally on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Want to see which categories your faves made it into? See below:

Best African Music Performance

Love – Burna Boy

With You – Davido featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love – Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat – Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

PUSH 2 START – Tyla