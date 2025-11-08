A Decade of Ideas Worth Spreading: TEDxLagos Marks Its 10th Anniversary with “Woven Together”

TEDxLagos celebrated ten years of inspiring ideas and creative exchange with its 10th anniversary edition, themed “Woven Together,” held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, National Arts Theatre, Lagos.

The event brought together some of Nigeria’s most brilliant minds in business, culture, and innovation for a full day of conversation, creativity, and community. From thought-provoking talks to breakout sessions and networking moments, the day perfectly captured the essence of what TEDxLagos has always stood for — connection and collaboration.

The programme opened with a warm welcome that set the tone for what would become one of the most memorable editions yet. Across three sessions, guests experienced an inspiring lineup of 14 speakers, interactive workshops, and the TEDx Global Idea Search — a global TED initiative spotlighting new thinkers whose ideas could go on to reach the TED stage.

The speaker lineup featured names whose work continues to shape Nigeria’s creative and social landscape including entertainer and entrepreneur Bovi Ugboma, award-winning dancer and creative director Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau (Kaffy), spoken word artist Benita Maria Kelechi-Opara, visual storyteller Paul Ninson, disability advocate Eva Chisom-Chukwunelo, and paediatrician and health content creator Dr. Ayodele Renner.

In the afternoon, attention shifted to the TED Global Idea Search, where nine finalists presented ideas designed to inspire change across the world. The audience joined in, sharing live feedback and applause as part of the evaluation process. The moment reaffirmed Lagos’ growing influence in the global TEDx community and its role as a launchpad for African voices ready to be heard worldwide.

Beyond the main stage, TEDxLagos encouraged deeper connection through practical breakout sessions built around learning and collaboration.

In The Creator’s Economy session, Nigerian creatives and digital entrepreneurs explored ways to build and monetise their craft sustainably, with insights from Dare Art-Alade and other industry leaders.

In the Storytelling breakout, facilitators like Oluwadunsin Sanya led participants through the art of crafting authentic narratives that drive human connection. The Founder’s Connect session offered entrepreneurs a more intimate space to share experiences about scaling ideas, sustaining ventures, and staying resilient — guided by Ebunoluwa Dosunmu and other ecosystem builders.

Each session echoed the “Woven Together” theme emphasising how collaboration across industries, generations, and communities strengthens the collective creative fabric of Lagos.

Speaking on the milestone, Mercy Akamo, Convener and Licensee of TEDxLagos, said,

It’s always a special moment bringing to life TEDxLagos, but this anniversary felt different. Seeing every speaker pour their heart, time, and effort into their talks was powerful. For me, it’s about how each voice adds to a bigger story, one that keeps inspiring people to think boldly and act with purpose. Every time we gather, it reminds me that this platform truly belongs to the community that makes it thrive.

The event came to a close with reflections, a live performance, and an evening networking session that smoothly transitioned into an afterparty, a fitting way to round off a day built on ideas, creativity, and connection.

After ten years, TEDxLagos continues to stand as one of Nigeria’s most respected thought-leadership spaces, a place where storytelling, innovation, and collaboration meet. The 10th anniversary edition reaffirmed its legacy as a living network of ideas and experiences shaping Lagos’ identity as Africa’s creative and innovation capital.

See photos from the event: