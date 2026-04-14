Romuald Wadagni Wins Benin’s 2026 Presidential Election in a Landslide

Benin has a president-elect in Romuald Wadagni, the country’s long-serving Minister of Economy and Finance, following the presidential election held on Sunday, 12 April 2026. Preliminary results released by the Autonomous National Electoral Commission on 13 April show Wadagni winning 94% of the vote. If confirmed by the Constitutional Court, he will succeed outgoing President Patrice Talon.

The election recorded a turnout of about 58.75%, with more than 4.2 million ballots cast for the winning ticket. Wadagni, 49, ran as the candidate of the ruling coalition, backed by the Progressive Union for Renewal (UPR) and the Republican Bloc (BR).

Alongside him on the ticket was Mariam Chabi Talata Zimé Yerima, who is set to remain Vice-President if the results are upheld. A former teacher and philosopher, Talata made history in 2021 as Benin’s first elected female Vice-President. Her return to the ticket signalled continuity for the current administration.

Wadagni and Talata were challenged by Paul Hounkpè of the Cowry Forces for an Emerging Benin (FCBE). Hounkpè, a 56-year-old former Culture Minister, secured 5.95% of the vote and conceded defeat after the preliminary figures were announced. He offered his “republican congratulations” and called for national unity.

Wadagni has served as Minister of Economy and Finance since April 2016. A graduate of Harvard University and the University of Grenoble, he has played a key role in Benin’s economic reform agenda and efforts to attract foreign investment during Talon’s presidency.

During the campaign, he pledged to strengthen security in response to regional insurgencies and expand healthcare access. Speaking to supporters after the vote, Wadagni said: “I had the honour of managing one of your most precious assets: your money. I intend to govern with the same seriousness and dedication. He also said he would continue existing development programmes while making inclusive growth a priority.

Wadagni is expected to take office once the electoral process is complete, succeeding Talon, who is stepping down after serving two constitutional terms. The Constitutional Court is expected to certify the final results in the coming days.