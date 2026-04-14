From the Beads to the Isi-Agu, Jide Kene Achufusi & Ifeoma Ate This Wedding Look Up

“Igba Nkwu melu na Anambra.” That was the caption Jide Kene Achufusi chose when he shared photos from his traditional Igbo wedding ceremony with his wife, Ifeoma. Jide Kene has always been private about his personal life, but when he first shared Ifeoma on Instagram with the #JideIfe26 “First Look,” fans were ready to celebrate.

The Igba Nkwu in Anambra is the traditional ceremony where the bride formally accepts her groom in front of their community. It is a visually rich tradition, and the couple’s fashion choices were a major part of the day. Ifeoma wore a sculptural gown on a black lace base with sheer sleeves. The bodice was covered in gold and bronze beadwork and metallic flowers. The standout feature was the architectural shoulder design—wide, wing-like pieces that framed her face. Her skirt was made from Isi-Agu fabric, the classic Igbo textile with metallic lion-head motifs. The gown flared into a massive black satin train that fanned out into a circle. She finished the look with a structured updo and a white feather fan.

Jide Kene wore a rich emerald green set with a fitted inner shirt and a structured outer garment. The look featured tonal embroidery and was paired with an emerald cap covered in silver and black beads. He also wore layers of traditional bronze-gold coral beads and green velvet shoes. The two looks were perfectly coordinated in black, gold, and green, using different textures like the lion-head fabric and coral beads to tell a unified story.

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