Ruth & Chijioke Tied The Knot in a Beautiful Igbo Traditional Wedding! #TheCRUnion

Wedding bells are ringing, and we are pleased to report that Ruth and Chijioke have answered this special call. The lovebirds sealed their love in a beautiful Igbo traditional wedding and in elegant style, too.

From being church members to friends, to Chijioke actually becoming friend-zoned and now forever soulmates, they have definitely come a long way. Their story is a captivating one, and you can read all the details here. For the big day, the lovely duo donned two incredible outfits. Ruth made a truly stunning bride in her sparkling green and brown dresses. Even her robe is a vision of timeless elegance. Chijioke was not left out of this, as he also donned stylish isi-agu and brown attire. They both looked so regal and ready for forever. Combined, they make a beautiful pair, and their lovely wedding photos are perfect proof of this. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

