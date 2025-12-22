Weddings
Ruth & Chijioke Tied The Knot in a Beautiful Igbo Traditional Wedding! #TheCRUnion
Wedding bells are ringing, and we are pleased to report that Ruth and Chijioke have answered this special call. The lovebirds sealed their love in a beautiful Igbo traditional wedding and in elegant style, too.
From being church members to friends, to Chijioke actually becoming friend-zoned and now forever soulmates, they have definitely come a long way. Their story is a captivating one, and you can read all the details here. For the big day, the lovely duo donned two incredible outfits. Ruth made a truly stunning bride in her sparkling green and brown dresses. Even her robe is a vision of timeless elegance. Chijioke was not left out of this, as he also donned stylish isi-agu and brown attire. They both looked so regal and ready for forever. Combined, they make a beautiful pair, and their lovely wedding photos are perfect proof of this. 😍
Enjoy their wedding photos below:
Credit
Bride @rutieb_
Planner @theventbutterfly
Makeup @alrosalartistry
Hairstylist @zhihairspa
Hair @hairbylabonita
Bride’s Outfit @eb_moda
Groom’s Outfit @eb_moda
Stylist: @kingbrodricks
Bride Accessories @iyenemibeadscollection
Bride Asooke Robe @omobindulgence
Style consultant: @ladyvictoriastyling
Gele : @ozys_gele
Decor @ruchyevents
Photography @artof.ed | @zealsphotography
Content Creator: @durrode @duroweddings
Reels @reelsbyjoesy | @vibesandreels_ | @reel_cedar
Live Coverage @weddingsinportharcourt
Cake @recipariancakes
Food @janfetek