Ife & Frank are Serving Timeless Elegance and Romance in Third Pre-Wedding Look #InSync25

It’s no surprise by now how Ife and Frank have continued to serenade us with sweet love in elegant style ahead of their big day. In this beautiful video showcasing their third pre-wedding look, they flawlessly delivered this combo one more time.

The romantic red backdrop set the tone for this lovely moment. Ife looked absolutely radiant in her elegant, golden dress, while Frank was ever dapper and stylish in his crisp, dazzling suit. Together, their electric chemistry shines through these elegant looks, and we cannot get enough! We rate them a solid A1 in style and romance, and we truly look forward to seeing more of their radiant love. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

You can also catch up on more stunning pictures from the shoot here: