Connect with us

Weddings

Ife & Frank are Serving Timeless Elegance and Romance in Third Pre-Wedding Look #InSync25

Beauty Look Weddings

Bring Your Fairytale Wedding to Life With This Stunning 2-in-1 Wedding Dress

BN Bling Weddings

Naomi & Dickson Found Love After Meeting at a Wedding! #DNinLove

Weddings

This Lovely Couple Turned Their Vintage Yoruba Pre-Wedding Shoot Into a Classic Romance Movie

Weddings

Kojo Told Araba He Was Going to Marry Her The First Day They Met!

Weddings

London Was Bursting With Love as Chelsea & Emmanuel Had Their Nigerian-Ghanaian Wedding

Beauty Look Weddings

Seeking Pristine Bridal Charm on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look Might Be the Answer

Weddings

13 Wise Words For 13 Years Of Love! Femi & Bola Share Their Learnt Lessons

BN Bling Weddings

Ruth Friend-Zoned Chijioke, But Fate Knew “Soulmate” Would Make a Better Title!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Frank Surprised Ife With a Special Love Song From Moses Bliss Ahead of #InSync25 | Watch

Weddings

Ife & Frank are Serving Timeless Elegance and Romance in Third Pre-Wedding Look #InSync25

Avatar photo

Published

59 minutes ago

 on

It’s no surprise by now how Ife and Frank have continued to serenade us with sweet love in elegant style ahead of their big day. In this beautiful video showcasing their third pre-wedding look, they flawlessly delivered this combo one more time.

The romantic red backdrop set the tone for this lovely moment. Ife looked absolutely radiant in her elegant, golden dress, while Frank was ever dapper and stylish in his crisp, dazzling suit. Together, their electric chemistry shines through these elegant looks, and we cannot get enough! We rate them a solid A1 in style and romance, and we truly look forward to seeing more of their radiant love. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

You can also catch up on more stunning pictures from the shoot here:

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php