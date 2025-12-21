Bring Your Fairytale Wedding to Life With This Stunning 2-in-1 Wedding Dress

Outdoor weddings are a true intimate delight, and if you have yours coming up soon, you are at the right place because we have just the look here to get you inspired for your fairytale grand slay.

Thanks to Sima Brew, this stunning halter-neck dress can now bring your glamorous dreams to reality. From the fit silhouette to the open back and voluminous detachable train, this look screams bold luxury. The hair is styled in sleek Hollywood curls, courtesy of Strands Ghana, while MZ Aquia stepped in with this beautiful, subtle makeup that adds much elegance to the radiant look. You deserve something that transforms you into a vision of timeless elegance. It can all begin when you take a chance on this beautiful ensemble!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @sima_brew

Makeup: @mz_aquia

Hair: @strandsghana

Bouquet: @_theflorist__

Photography: @ansahkenphotography

Videography: @phil_os_films | @phil_os_lifestyle