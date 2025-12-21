Connect with us

Bring Your Fairytale Wedding to Life With This Stunning 2-in-1 Wedding Dress

Seeking Pristine Bridal Charm on Your Big Day? This Beauty Look Might Be the Answer

Embrace Your Unique Bridal Style With This Lovely Edo Beauty Look

Bring Glitter and Floral Magic to Your Wedding Reception With This Gorgeous Bridal Look

Sparkle in Vibrant Colours on Your Northern Trad With This Stunning Bridal Look

Igbo Brides-to-be! Uriel is Serving a Dazzling Inspo For Your Big Day Slay

Embrace Timeless Elegance For Your Big Day With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

This Lovely Inspo is a Chic Bride’s Guide to Slaying Her Civil Wedding Look!

Want to Slay Your Yoruba Trad? Check Out This Lovely Beauty Look

Bring Your Fairytale Dreams to Life With This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Outdoor weddings are a true intimate delight, and if you have yours coming up soon, you are at the right place because we have just the look here to get you inspired for your fairytale grand slay.

Thanks to Sima Brew, this stunning halter-neck dress can now bring your glamorous dreams to reality. From the fit silhouette to the open back and voluminous detachable train, this look screams bold luxury. The hair is styled in sleek Hollywood curls, courtesy of Strands Ghana, while MZ Aquia stepped in with this beautiful, subtle makeup that adds much elegance to the radiant look. You deserve something that transforms you into a vision of timeless elegance. It can all begin when you take a chance on this beautiful ensemble!

Enjoy the photos below and be inspired:

Credit

Dress: @sima_brew
Makeup: @mz_aquia
Hair: @strandsghana
Bouquet: @_theflorist__
Photography: @ansahkenphotography
Videography: @phil_os_films@phil_os_lifestyle

