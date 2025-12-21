Naomi & Dickson Found Love After Meeting at a Wedding! #DNinLove

Finding love in an event that is completely about love is the most perfect, poetic outcome. In that same light, Dickson attended a wedding to celebrate a forever union and left with his own love story.

Once he spotted Naomi, he approached her with a pick-up line that sparked a lovely conversation between them. Fate was really weaving its magic because while she was dancing with another groomsman, Dickson commented on her being his wife playfully. It seems the universe was listening in on this lighthearted exchange because now the lovely duo are saying yes to forever! They have built a strong bond that has led them to this amazing point, and we are super pumped for them. Their pre-wedding photos are a stunning combination of timeless elegance, sweet romance and electric chemistry. It brings endless joy to our hearts to see their love set sail, and we bet their photos will put a radiant smile on your face. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Dickson:

The first time I met Naomi was at a wedding in 2019. I approached her with what I believed was the wittiest line I could come up with in that spontaneous moment, and somehow, it worked. That brief exchange sparked a conversation that would unknowingly change everything. One memory that will never fade is watching one of my friends, a groomsman, dance with her after the grand entrance. I turned to him and jokingly said, “Why are you dancing with my wife?” Little did I know then how true those words would one day become.… What began as a casual conversation quickly grew into something deeper. We found ourselves talking often, spending hours on late-night phone calls, sharing our stories, dreams, and ideas. With every conversation, our connection grew stronger. As I got to know Naomi more, I realised just how special she truly is, kind, thoughtful, driven, and full of life. Over time, our bond deepened, and together we’ve built a relationship rooted in love, friendship, trust, and mutual respect.

