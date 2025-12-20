Connect with us

This Lovely Couple Turned Their Vintage Yoruba Pre-Wedding Shoot Into a Classic Romance Movie

Couples are getting increasingly creative with their pre-wedding shoots and videos these days, and we are absolutely here for it. In today’s video, the lovely couple opted for a vintage, traditional approach, celebrating their love story like a classic movie.

The enchanting video is set in a classic Yoruba village setting. It begins with a maiden, who is in fact the bride-to-be, walking casually along a path when suddenly, her ankle twists and she falls to the ground, crying out in pain. Just in time, like a typical Prince Charming, the groom rides over to her on his horse, approaches her to find out what the issue is, and once their eyes lock, the sparks fly. Soon, they are swept off by a whirlwind of romance and happiness, dancing heartily and displaying sweet affection for each other throughout the video. The internet has been so giddy about how charming this video is, and honestly, so are we. 😍

Enjoy the video below:

 

Related Topics:
