NeverGettingMarried: Fisayo Longe & Afolabi Mosuro Made Their Wedding a Masterclass in Personal Style

When the founder of an acclaimed fashion label marries a renowned creative director and photographer, the standard wedding template simply won’t do. Fisayo Longe, the force behind Kai Collective, and Afolabi Mosuro recently celebrated their union with a series of looks that felt less like a ceremony and more like a high-fashion editorial — and we are still thinking about every single one.

Under the defiant hashtag #NeverGettingMarried, the couple threw out the bridal rulebook entirely and replaced it with something far more interesting: their own.

Here is a breakdown of their wedding wardrobe:

Start with the neon lime-green. A neon satin corset, a patterned silk skirt with equestrian motifs, and Afolabi in a full matching Agbada with a deep blue velvet Fila. The colour alone was a statement — not the blush, champagne, or ivory that bridal tradition reaches for, but a green so bright it demanded your full attention. They coordinated without surrendering their individual eye, which is harder to pull off than it sounds. This is what it looks like when two people who actually know clothes dress together.

The gold breastplate corset look was something else entirely. Fisayo wore a structured metallic top that sat on her body like architecture, paired with a maroon skirt with leopard print panels and a tall coral crown. There was nothing soft or expected about it, and that was very clearly the point. Afolabi’s velvet maroon Agbada, dense with gold embroidery, sat alongside her look rather than behind it.

At some point there was a vintage yellow convertible, and the palette went orange and purple, colours that read, depending on your Lagos reference points, as either a proper owambe moment or a fashion week street style shot. Probably both. Fisayo’s gown used wavy embroidery to create movement throughout the fabric, her gele sitting above it all like punctuation. Afolabi wore white, embroidery at the chest, the restraint doing exactly what restraint is supposed to do.

And then there was the crimson and black brocade moment. Fisayo’s strapless dress came with a massive structured bow at the hip that did everything a statement piece should — sharp, unexpected, completely intentional. Afolabi’s matching Agbada, finished with a black Fila and coral beads, closed out a wedding wardrobe that was, from start to finish, a love letter to dressing with full conviction.

As a wardrobe, across all four looks, it was the work of two people who have spent a long time thinking about clothes, and who clearly saw no reason to stop just because they were getting married.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)