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#AChocolateLoveBaby! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong Are Expecting Their First Child

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#AChocolateLoveBaby! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong Are Expecting Their First Child

Nollywood star Ini Dima-Okojie has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Abasi Ene-Obong, through a cinematic short film. Featuring a serene, garden-inspired aesthetic and structural white pleats, the #AChocolateLoveBaby reveal is simply stunning.
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Actor Ini Dima-Okojie sitting in a voluminous white and purple floral strapless gown with a matching floral headpiece against a pink backdrop.

Actor Ini Dima-Okojie sitting in a voluminous white and purple floral strapless gown with a matching floral headpiece against a pink backdrop. photo Credit: Ini Dima-Okojie/Instagram

There is no better way to start today than with this sweetest news of Ini DimaOkojie expecting her first child with husband Abasi EneObong.

The announcement is a short film — an actual short film, with a setting, a reveal, and a feeling that it was made for exactly this moment and no other. It opens on Ini standing with her back to the camera in a flower-filled studio, white blooms scattered across the floor, a large impressionist-style painting in front of her. She stands there for a beat. Then she turns, and you see her bump for the first time, and she cradles it in both hands, and she stays right there, calm and full and at peace. The whole thing is less than a minute long and it somehow contains multitudes.

She wore a bespoke white pleated gown for it — floor-length, deep V-neckline, with dramatic cape sleeves that created movement as she turned and side slits that stopped the whole thing from feeling too precious. High ponytail into waves, dewy skin, and a makeup look that was doing exactly one thing: getting out of the way and letting her face tell the story.

Her caption started: “There are moments when words feel too small for what God has done. This is one of those moments.”And continued: “God has been so kind. So faithful. So intentional. And now, my heart is holding a love I have never known before. I get to be a mother. What a miracle. What a privilege. What a calling.”

Here is what you need to know about why this hits the way it does. In December 2020, Ini shared publicly that she had been dealing with uterine fibroids since 2017. So this baby, this bump she is holding in a studio full of white flowers, is arriving with a full backstory that her community has been part of. That matters.

She married Abasi Ene-Obong, founder of the African genomics company 54Gene, in May 2022, across three ceremonies. Civil on the 19th. Traditional on the 21st, a celebration of both their Edo and Efik heritages, with Nollywood practically shutting down to attend. White wedding on the 28th at The Five Palm in Oniru, Lagos. Their wedding hashtag was #AChocolateLoveStory. This baby comes tagged #AChocolateLoveBaby. We could not have written a better sequel title ourselves.

She closed with Jeremiah 1:5 — “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you” — and then just: “Every day, I am in awe. Every day, I whisper thank you.”

Watch the video below

 

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A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

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