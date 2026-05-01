It’s Triplets for Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji! See Their Beautiful Reveal

Guess what? If you woke up this morning feeling an extra dose of joy, it might be because it is a brand new month, but we are willing to bet it is also because of this news. Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Adebimpe, one of Nollywood’s most beloved couples, have just announced that they are expecting. And before you even finish celebrating that, here is the part that will really make your day: they are not expecting one baby, or two — they are expecting triplets.

The couple shared the news this morning on Instagram with the sweetest video, and it is everything. They are seen embracing warmly while Adebimpe holds up a sonogram alongside a set of adorable bear-themed baby clothes. To make the moment even more special, they wore matching caps embroidered with “Dad” and “Mum,” and the video closes with a message that says it all: “Thankful for our miracles.”

We cannot think of a more beautiful way to step into May.

And if last week’s news of Ini Dima–Okojie announcing her pregnancy had us emotional, the Adedimejis have gone and given us even more reason to celebrate.

For those wondering whether the triplets are boys or girls, Lateef answered that question himself in the most heartwarming way. He wrote: “God gave me more than I prayed for, a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own.” Three kings. The Adedimejis are having boys.

The couple, who wed in a beautiful ceremony in December 2021, have built one of the most admired partnerships in the Nigerian entertainment industry, both on screen and off it. Together they have produced award-winning work, most notably Lisabi: The Uprising, which won the Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) award at the 2025 AMVCA. Its sequel, “Lisabi: A Legend Is Born,” is nominated in the same category at this year’s 12th edition of the awards, which takes place on 9th May 2026.