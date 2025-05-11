“Seven Doors” & “Lisabi: The Uprising” Sweep Major Wins at AMVCA 2025 | Full Winners List

The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was a night that celebrated Nollywood in all its glory. Among the night’s biggest winners was Femi Adebayo’s “Seven Doors”, which took home two major awards — Best Lead Actor for Femi Adebayo and Best Lead Actress for Chioma Chukwuka. While Chioma couldn’t attend in person, her joy was evident in an Instagram video, where her shock and happiness were clear for all to see.

The night didn’t just celebrate the rising stars but also took a moment to honour the icons who’ve shaped Nollywood over the years. Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards, recognising their immense contributions to the industry. Director Kayode Kasum also took home the Trailblazer Award, applauded for his innovative and genre-defying approach to filmmaking.

Another highlight of the evening came when Abdullateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’ Bimpe Adedimeji, proudly accepted the Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) award for “Lisabi: The Uprising.” In their acceptance speech, they expressed gratitude to God and recognised the collective efforts of their dedicated team, whose passion and hard work were instrumental in bringing the film to life.

Other winners include the renowned makeup effects artist, Hakeem Onilogbo, Mercy Aigbe, Blessing Uzzi, Clarence Peters, and many more.

See the full list below

Best Movie

Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji

Skeleton Coast — Mondjila Studios

Suspicion — Tosin Igho

Inkabi — Princess Mhlongo

House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — Winner

Christmas in Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu

Farmer’s Bride — Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, Craig Shurn, and Colette Otusheso

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo

Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Latest and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji – Winner

Kaka — Prince Daniel

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan

Mai Martaba — Prince Daniel

Best Supporting Actor

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Gabriel Afolayan – Winner

Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni

Seven Doors — Aliu Gafar

Freedom Way — Femi Jacobs

Christmas in Lagos — Richard Mofe-Damijo

Suspicion — Uzor Arukwe

House of Ga’a — Mike Folarin

Princess On A Hill — Efa Iwara

Best Supporting Actress

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Meg Otanwa

Suspicion — Tina Mba

All’s Fair in Love — Ireti Doyle

Skeleton Coast — Ini Dima-Okojie

Farmer’s Bride — Mercy Aigbe – Winner

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 — Omoni Oboli

Aburo — Darasimi Nnadi

Best Lead Actor

Tokunbo — Gideon Okeke

The Weekend — Bucci Franklin

House of Ga’a — Femi Branch

Skeleton Coast — Thapelo Makoena

Princess on A Hill — Bimbo Manuel

Suspicion — Stan Nze

Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo – Winner

Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Lateef

Best Lead Actress

Seven Doors — Chioma Chukwuka – Winner

Farmer’s Bride — Gbubemi Ejeye

Agemo — Uzoamaka Onuoha

Thinline — Uche Montana

Phoenix Fury — Uzoamaka Aniunoh

The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 — Hilda Dokubo

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Bimbo Ademoye

Best Cinematography

Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra

Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield

The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman — Winner

Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston

Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee

Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo

Agemo — Papama Tangela

Best Sound/Sound Design

Inkabi — Vaughn Philips

Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro, Pius Fatoke, and Adam Songbird

Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew and Olusola Wilson

Lisabi: The Uprising — Tolu Obanro and Bode Odeyemi

Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds — Adams Songbird and Pius Fatoke

Suspicion — Michael Botha and Olaosebikan Okonrende – Winner

Best Editing

Inkabi — Tongai Furusa – Winner

Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande

Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen

Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane

Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios

Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede

Best Score/Music

Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba

Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde ‘Louddaaa’ Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo

Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro – Winner

Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)

Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher

Best Art Direction

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan and Solihull Quadri Afolabi

Christmas in Lagos — Joy Kadiri

Farmer’s Bride — Daniel Okoi

Seven Doors — Tunji Afolayan

The Man Died— Theo Lawson

Lisabi: The Uprising — Solihull Badu Noutical and Ayanmo Yakub – Winner

Best Make-Up

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) – Winner

Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred

Suspicion — Tracy Izogie and Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari

Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy

Best Writer (movie)

The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr

Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra

Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi – Winner

Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo

A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze

Christmas in Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu

House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola

Best Costume Design

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji

House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Ovu

Lisabi – The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji

Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke

Christmas in Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi – Winner

Best Writing (TV Series)

Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka – Winner

Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi

Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada

Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu

Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara

Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga

Best Documentary

Walvis Tale — David Benade and Tim Huebschle

Dundun — Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi – Winner

O.Y.O (On Your Own) — Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje

Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Woman — Jessica Eneh, Eric Chidom, Kelechi Agbara, and Vera Okoh

I Will Remember You — Mohamed Rida Gueznai

Best Series (Scripted)

Princess on A Hill — Chuka Ejorh, Shayo Oke Sobo, Tolu Ajayi, and Abiola Soyo

Cheta’M — James Omokwe

Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen

Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Clarence Peters – Winner

Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo

Best Director

Skeleton Coast — Robert O. Peters

Inkabi — Norman Make

House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters

The Man Died — Awam Amkpa — Winner

The Weekend — Daniel Emeke Oriahi

Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, and Tope Adebayo

Trailblazer Award

Kayode Kasum

Industry Merit Award

Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh