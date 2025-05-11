Inspired
“Seven Doors” & “Lisabi: The Uprising” Sweep Major Wins at AMVCA 2025 | Full Winners List
Femi Adebayo and Chioma Chukwuka’s “Seven Doors” and Abdullateef Adedimeji and Mo’ Bimpe Adedimeji’s “Lisabi: The Uprising” were the top films at the 2025 AMVCA.
The 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) was a night that celebrated Nollywood in all its glory. Among the night’s biggest winners was Femi Adebayo’s “Seven Doors”, which took home two major awards — Best Lead Actor for Femi Adebayo and Best Lead Actress for Chioma Chukwuka. While Chioma couldn’t attend in person, her joy was evident in an Instagram video, where her shock and happiness were clear for all to see.
The night didn’t just celebrate the rising stars but also took a moment to honour the icons who’ve shaped Nollywood over the years. Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards, recognising their immense contributions to the industry. Director Kayode Kasum also took home the Trailblazer Award, applauded for his innovative and genre-defying approach to filmmaking.
Another highlight of the evening came when Abdullateef Adedimeji and his wife, Mo’ Bimpe Adedimeji, proudly accepted the Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa) award for “Lisabi: The Uprising.” In their acceptance speech, they expressed gratitude to God and recognised the collective efforts of their dedicated team, whose passion and hard work were instrumental in bringing the film to life.
Other winners include the renowned makeup effects artist, Hakeem Onilogbo, Mercy Aigbe, Blessing Uzzi, Clarence Peters, and many more.
See the full list below
Best Movie
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji
- Skeleton Coast — Mondjila Studios
- Suspicion — Tosin Igho
- Inkabi — Princess Mhlongo
- House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom
- Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi — Winner
- Christmas in Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu
- Farmer’s Bride — Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, Craig Shurn, and Colette Otusheso
Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)
- Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Latest and Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji – Winner
- Kaka — Prince Daniel
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan
- Mai Martaba — Prince Daniel
Best Supporting Actor
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Gabriel Afolayan – Winner
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedayo Adebowale Macaroni
- Seven Doors — Aliu Gafar
- Freedom Way — Femi Jacobs
- Christmas in Lagos — Richard Mofe-Damijo
- Suspicion — Uzor Arukwe
- House of Ga’a — Mike Folarin
- Princess On A Hill — Efa Iwara
Best Supporting Actress
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Meg Otanwa
- Suspicion — Tina Mba
- All’s Fair in Love — Ireti Doyle
- Skeleton Coast — Ini Dima-Okojie
- Farmer’s Bride — Mercy Aigbe – Winner
- The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 — Omoni Oboli
- Aburo — Darasimi Nnadi
Best Lead Actor
- Tokunbo — Gideon Okeke
- The Weekend — Bucci Franklin
- House of Ga’a — Femi Branch
- Skeleton Coast — Thapelo Makoena
- Princess on A Hill — Bimbo Manuel
- Suspicion — Stan Nze
- Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo – Winner
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Adedimeji Lateef
Best Lead Actress
- Seven Doors — Chioma Chukwuka – Winner
- Farmer’s Bride — Gbubemi Ejeye
- Agemo — Uzoamaka Onuoha
- Thinline — Uche Montana
- Phoenix Fury — Uzoamaka Aniunoh
- The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3 — Hilda Dokubo
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Bimbo Ademoye
Best Cinematography
- Yen Ara Asaase Ni (This Is Our Land) — Onasis Gaisie, Michael Sefa, and Apagnawen Annankra
- Inkabi — Chuanne Blofield
- The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos — Leo Purman — Winner
- Skeleton Coast — Wesley Johnston
- Soft Love — Ebrahim Hajee
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Barnabas Emordi and Nora Awolowo
- Agemo — Papama Tangela
Best Sound/Sound Design
- Inkabi — Vaughn Philips
- Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro, Pius Fatoke, and Adam Songbird
- Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew and Olusola Wilson
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Tolu Obanro and Bode Odeyemi
- Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds — Adams Songbird and Pius Fatoke
- Suspicion — Michael Botha and Olaosebikan Okonrende – Winner
Best Editing
- Inkabi — Tongai Furusa – Winner
- Christmas in Lagos — Martini Akande
- Skeleton Coast — Jordan Koen
- Soft Love — Holmes Awa and Paballo Modingoane
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Anthill Studios
- Princess on A Hill — Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede
Best Score/Music
- Inkabi — Seoli Bongani Mashaba
- Freedom Way — Ahuurra Andrew, Kehinde ‘Louddaaa’ Alabi, and Cobhams Asuquo
- Seven Doors — Tolu Obanro – Winner
- Soft Love — Kolade Morankinyo (MPSE) and Efa Iwara (Love and Hate)
- Skeleton Coast — Chris Letcher
Best Art Direction
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Kunle Afolayan and Solihull Quadri Afolabi
- Christmas in Lagos — Joy Kadiri
- Farmer’s Bride — Daniel Okoi
- Seven Doors — Tunji Afolayan
- The Man Died— Theo Lawson
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Solihull Badu Noutical and Ayanmo Yakub – Winner
Best Make-Up
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
- Lisabi: The Uprising — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) – Winner
- Seven Doors — Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Kpoudosu Winifred
- Suspicion — Tracy Izogie and Adeleke Toluwulashe Maigari
- Farmer’s Bride — Abejide Oluwatosin Mercy
Best Writer (movie)
- The Weekend — Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy, and Vanessa Kanu, and Frederick O. Anyaebunam Jnr
- Skeleton Coast — Omolola Lamikanra
- Freedom Way — Blessing Uzzi – Winner
- Phoenix Fury — Ifeoma N. Chukwuogo
- A Ghetto Love Story — Victoria Eze
- Christmas in Lagos — Jadesola Osiberu
- House of Ga’a — Tunde Babalola
Best Costume Design
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Toyin Ogundeji
- House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters, Yolanda Okereke, Juliana Dede, and Gloria Ovu
- Lisabi – The Uprising — Oluwatoyin Balogun and Oyebade Adebimpe Adedimeji
- Phoenix Fury — Opeyemi Sogeke
- Christmas in Lagos — Adedamola Adeyemi – Winner
Best Writing (TV Series)
- Untying Kantai — Abel Mutua Musyoka – Winner
- Tuki? — Louise Kamwangi
- Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen and Abimbola Akinrinbola
- Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — Shola Dada
- Princess on A Hill — Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu
- Cheta’M — Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara
- Seven Doors — Adebayo Tijani, Yinka Laoye, and Soyombo-Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga
Best Documentary
- Walvis Tale — David Benade and Tim Huebschle
- Dundun — Ifeoluwa Fatogun and Ebi Atawodi – Winner
- O.Y.O (On Your Own) — Daniel Omokhagbo Itegboje
- Women of Salt: The Resilience of Ebonyi’s Woman — Jessica Eneh, Eric Chidom, Kelechi Agbara, and Vera Okoh
- I Will Remember You — Mohamed Rida Gueznai
Best Series (Scripted)
- Princess on A Hill — Chuka Ejorh, Shayo Oke Sobo, Tolu Ajayi, and Abiola Soyo
- Cheta’M — James Omokwe
- Roses and Ivy — Biodun Stephen
- Clarence Peters’ Inside Life — Clarence Peters – Winner
- Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo
Best Director
- Skeleton Coast — Robert O. Peters
- Inkabi — Norman Make
- House of Ga’a — Bolanle Austen-Peters
- The Man Died — Awam Amkpa — Winner
- The Weekend — Daniel Emeke Oriahi
- Seven Doors — Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Tijani, and Tope Adebayo
Trailblazer Award
Kayode Kasum
Industry Merit Award
Sani Mu’azu and Nkem Owoh