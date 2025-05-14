Liquorose and Akin Faminu Wore It Best! Meet Your Amstel Malta Sleek MVPs

Connect with us

This year’s AMVCAs saw Liquorose and Akin Faminu walk away with Amstel Malta Sleek MVP wins after the internet voted their red carpet looks into MVP status.
And just like that, the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) came to a close, leaving behind moments that people will talk about for a long time. Among them was the style and presentation that filled the evening.

As expected, Nigerians brought their best. When it comes to fashion, they always rise to the occasion, and the AMVCAs were no exception. From the outfits to the makeup, hair, and accessories, everything came together beautifully.

But while dressing well is one thing, being recognised for it takes things a step further.

Amstel Malta was present at the event inside the photo booth run by celebrated photographer Kelechi AmadiObi. You can always count on him to capture people in their best light, and every celebrity who stopped by left with a photograph worth remembering.

Then came the moment many had been waiting for—the best dressed announcement. In the women’s category, the top nominees were Roseline Afije (Liquorose), Jemima Osunde, Tomi Ojo and Venita Akpofure. For the men, the list included Saga Adeoluwa, Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlawon and Akin Faminu.

Voting was open to the public, and after the final count, Akin Faminu and Liquorose emerged as winners. Each of them received the Amstel Malta Sleek MVP award along with a ₦1,000,000 cash prize.

Take a look at their looks below, captured by Kelechi Amadi-Obi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amstel Malta Nigeria (@amstelmalta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amstel Malta Nigeria (@amstelmalta)

