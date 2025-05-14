Connect with us

Lovie Simone & Michael Cooper Jr Talk “Forever,” Celebrity Crushes and the Prom Scene That Stole Our Hearts

Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr, stars of “Forever,” show off their sweet chemistry in this fun BuzzFeed Celeb interview, answering everything from celebrity crushes to dream roles.
45 minutes ago

Have you seen “Forever” yet? It’s the latest romance drama series that has everyone talking and swooning too. If you haven’t watched it already, you absolutely should. The series follows two Black teens, played by Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr., as they learn how to fall in love with the people they’re becoming while also falling for each other.

The chemistry between Lovie and Michael is so real, they’ve quickly become the internet’s favourite on-screen couple. And in a delightful interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, the duo put their bond to the test, answering fun questions to see just how well they got to know each other on set. Some of their answers are the perfect mix of sweet and totally unexpected.

From sharing their childhood celebrity crushes and go-to snacks, to revealing their hometowns, dream acting roles, and their idea of a perfect date—it was equal parts heartwarming and hilarious. Lovie said her dream role would be a comedy, and we can see it. She’s got the charm and wit to pull it off.

They also shared their favourite “Forever” scene to film (Michael picked prom), their first professional acting gigs, and even their favourite romance film. And here’s a fun shocker, Michael hasn’t seen “The Notebook.” Can you believe that?

Now if you weren’t curious before, we bet you are now.

Watch the full video below.

