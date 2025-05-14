Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Joy Mojisola Raimi has touched down in Telangana, India, where she’s set to represent Nigeria at the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant. Surrounded by over a hundred contestants from around the globe, Joy is stepping into an experience that blends culture, confidence and community — all on one global stage.

At 24, Joy brings more than beauty to the competition. A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, she has a heart for people and leads The Love for Humanity project, a grassroots initiative focused on care, kindness, and restoring faith in everyday life. Her presence at Miss World reflects the values she carries with her: compassion, courage, and commitment.

This year marks Nigeria’s 41st appearance at Miss World, a journey that began decades ago and reached a historic peak in 2001 when Agbani Darego brought home the crown. As Joy takes her place among this year’s hopefuls, she joins that legacy.

She’s already begun to share moments from her time in India, from the official arrival to cultural events and daily activities. And as the competition unfolds, Joy is bringing not just poise, but the energy, colour and spirit of Nigeria with her.

Here’s a glimpse into her journey so far:

Arrival in Telangana

Joy arrived for the Miss World competition beaming with pride and excitement

Opening Ceremony

For the ceremony, Joy wore a custom piece that celebrated the diversity of Nigeria’s cultures. The gown featured flowing lines inspired by Cross River ceremonial dress, adorned with gold detailing in tribute to northern royalty. Coral beads and motifs from Edo and Igbo traditions added layers of history and strength.

A beaded gele completed the look. With a horsetail whisk and fan in hand, she embodied the spirit of tradition, leadership, and cultural pride. Embroidered across the gown was the shape of Africa, in green and red, symbolising growth, resilience, and unity.

After the excitement of opening night, Joy shared her excitement about being part of what she called “the Olympics of pageants,” ready to embrace the experience and everything it brings.

Dressed in a striking asooke outfit, Joy joined the Hyderabad Heritage Walk, proudly carrying the essence of Nigerian culture and strength with her.