Joy Mojisola Raimi Begins Her Miss World 2025 Journey in India Carrying Nigeria’s Spirit

Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

Glow Deposit Launches ‘Vacation’ Body Shimmer: The Luxe Glow Oil for Radiant Melanin Skin

Jemima Osunde Just Gave Us Two Birthday Looks You’ll Want to Save

Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

Wunmi Mosaku’s 'Sinners' Press Tour Beauty Looks Are a Masterclass in Elevated Minimalism

This Dress! Talk About Priscilla Ojo's Bridal Perfection

Pink Lace, Striped Geles & No Misses: Priscilla Ojo’s Bridesmaids Did That!

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris reintroduces the Absolut Repair 10-in-1 Oil with an Exclusive Industry Event in Nigeria

Tyla for Pandora Is All the Pretty You Need Today | See Photos

Nigeria’s Joy Raimi steps into the Miss World 2025 competition with elegance and intention, spotlighting Nigerian artistry and tradition through fashion and poise.
4 hours ago

Joy Mojisola Raimi has touched down in Telangana, India, where she’s set to represent Nigeria at the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant. Surrounded by over a hundred contestants from around the globe, Joy is stepping into an experience that blends culture, confidence and community — all on one global stage.

At 24, Joy brings more than beauty to the competition. A graduate of the University of Port Harcourt, she has a heart for people and leads The Love for Humanity project, a grassroots initiative focused on care, kindness, and restoring faith in everyday life. Her presence at Miss World reflects the values she carries with her: compassion, courage, and commitment.

This year marks Nigeria’s 41st appearance at Miss World, a journey that began decades ago and reached a historic peak in 2001 when Agbani Darego brought home the crown. As Joy takes her place among this year’s hopefuls, she joins that legacy.

She’s already begun to share moments from her time in India, from the official arrival to cultural events and daily activities. And as the competition unfolds, Joy is bringing not just poise, but the energy, colour and spirit of Nigeria with her.

Here’s a glimpse into her journey so far:

Arrival in Telangana

Joy arrived for the Miss World competition beaming with pride and excitement

Opening Ceremony

For the ceremony, Joy wore a custom piece that celebrated the diversity of Nigeria’s cultures. The gown featured flowing lines inspired by Cross River ceremonial dress, adorned with gold detailing in tribute to northern royalty. Coral beads and motifs from Edo and Igbo traditions added layers of history and strength.

A beaded gele completed the look. With a horsetail whisk and fan in hand, she embodied the spirit of tradition, leadership, and cultural pride. Embroidered across the gown was the shape of Africa, in green and red, symbolising growth, resilience, and unity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAIMI JOY MOJISOLA (@_queentiwa)

After the excitement of opening night, Joy shared her excitement about being part of what she called “the Olympics of pageants,” ready to embrace the experience and everything it brings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAIMI JOY MOJISOLA (@_queentiwa)

Dressed in a striking asooke outfit, Joy joined the Hyderabad Heritage Walk, proudly carrying the essence of Nigerian culture and strength with her.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAIMI JOY MOJISOLA (@_queentiwa)

