Meet the Stunning African Beauties Representing the Continent at Miss World 2025

The African queens competing at Miss World 2025 are a celebration of culture, community, and Black excellence on a global platform.
All eyes are on Telangana, India, as the 72nd Miss World pageant draws near, with beauty queens from across the globe preparing to take the stage for the grand finale at the Hyderabad International Trade Expositions Centre (HITEX) in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday, May 31st.

This year’s event promises to be one of the most dazzling celebrations of beauty, purpose, and international unity and will see Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic crown her successor at the end of the competition.

A total of 110 contestants from countries and territories worldwide have been selected to compete, making this a truly international affair. This edition also marks the return of several nations, including Albania, Armenia, Equatorial Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, North Macedonia, Suriname, and Zambia.

In the lead-up to the grand crowning day, a series of exciting challenges will take place, showcasing the diverse talents and skills of the contestants:

  • Talent Challenge: The Talent Challenge will be held at Shilpakala Vedika on May 22, where contestants will dazzle the audience with their music, dance, and artistic performances.

  • Head-to-Head Challenge: On May 23 at Hotel Trident, the Head-to-Head Challenge will put the contestants’ intellect, confidence, and communication skills to the test, as they engage in one-on-one discussions on global issues.

  • Top Model Challenge: On May 23 and 24, the Top Model Challenge will highlight the contestants’ fashion prowess, followed by a Jewellery and Pearl Fashion Show. There will also be an exclusive interaction with some of Telangana’s leading fashion designers.

  • Beauty With a Purpose: On May 26 at HITEX, contestants will present their social service projects as part of the Beauty with Purpose challenge, highlighting their commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

Stay tuned as BN brings you all the exciting updates and highlights from the competition. But before the crowning moment, let’s take a closer look at the remarkable African beauty queens who are competing for the Miss World 2025 title.

Botswana: Anicia Gaothusi

Cote d’Ivoire: Fatoumata Coulibaly

Ethiopia: Hasset Dereje

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hasset Dereje (@hasset_dereje)

Ghana: Jutta Pokuah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jutta Pokuah Addo (@jutta_pokuah)

Kenya: Grace Ramtu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Missworldkenya 2024 (@grace_ramtu)

Madagascar: Cyria Temagnombe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

Mauritius: Wenna Rumnah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wenna 🤍✨ (@wennarumnah)

Namibia: Selma Kamanya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SK (@selma_kamanya)

Nigeria: Joy Mojisola Raim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RAIMI JOY MOJISOLA (@_queentiwa)

Senegal: Mame Fama Gaye

Sierra Leona: Lachaeveh Davies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lachaeveh A.K.Y Davies (@lachaeveh_)

South Africa: Zoalise Jansen van Rensburg

Togo: Nathalie Yao-Amuama

Tunisia: Lamis Redissi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miss Tunisia (@misstunisiaofficial)

Uganda: Natasha Nyonyozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natasha Nyonyozi (@natashanyonyozi)

Zambia: Faith Bwalya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bwalya Faith (@miss_bwalia)

