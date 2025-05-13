Zikoko’s New Docuseries “HER” Spotlights the Bold Brilliant Women Powering Nigeria’s Economy

From beauty and tech to creative entrepreneurship, Nigerian women are carving paths and building legacies—sometimes quietly, but always intentionally. “HER,” the latest docuseries from culture platform Zikoko, turns the spotlight on these women and their journeys.

Created under Big Cabal Media, “HER” explores the lives of Nigerian women across different walks of life, each defining economic success on her own terms. Whether behind the scenes or at the forefront, these women are shaping culture, leading industries, and rewriting the rules.

At the helm of the series is Aisha Nana Salaudeen, a multi-award-winning journalist and storyteller known for her work on CNN African Voices. As producer and director, she brings her storytelling style to the series, creating space for intimate, unfiltered conversations that that reflect the complexity of womanhood in Nigeria.

“By virtue of being a woman, these women have experiences I can empathise with,” said Salaudeen, says. “Access to economic power is literally the story of my life. Even when personal experiences don’t align exactly, being a woman makes it easy to understand the nuances in these stories. I wanted to highlight women who may not be forward-facing but are doing powerful, transformational work.”

The series opens with two compelling episodes.

In the first, we meet Ibukun “IBK” Akinola, co-founder and Payments Director at PiggyVest, one of Africa’s leading fintech companies. Under her leadership and that of her co-founders, PiggyVest paid out ₦835 billion to users in 2024 alone. Her story speaks to precision, strategy, and quiet influence in a space where women are still underrepresented.

The second episode follows Omotara Oluwatomisin, a former professional footballer who found a new path as a henna artist. Her creative journey has taken her from Nigeria’s women’s league to working with stars like Tiwa Savage and Funke Akindele. Omotara’s story is a reflection of reinvention and grit in an ever-changing economic landscape.

For Anita Eboigbe, Chief Operating Officer at Big Cabal Media and Executive Producer of the series, “HER” goes beyond representation. It’s about reframing what power looks like.

“Zikoko has been covering the stories of diverse women for years on text and social formats and we thought to take it a step further with a docuseries so audiences can visualise these stories,” Eboigbe shares. “We want viewers to see themselves in these women. To feel inspired, challenged, and affirmed. These are stories about navigating gender, class, faith, family and career in a society that often undermines women’s agency.”

She adds, “HER: The docuseries is a love letter to the many ways Nigerian women show up and show out.”

The visual style of the series carries just as much intention. Designer Mariam Omoyele chose the Amaryllis flower as a recurring symbol. “It represents resilience,” she says. “A trait I saw consistently across the women. It felt right to surround them with something that symbolises their strength and beauty.”

“HER” is part of Zikoko’s broader “Shift the Story” campaign, a cross-platform initiative aimed at reshaping how we think about gender equality, women’s economic power, and reproductive health. It’s a bold attempt to push back against outdated norms and elevate the voices that often go unheard.

“At its core, Shift the Story is about showing Nigerian women as agents of change and full people with autonomy actively contributing to society,” Eboigbe explains. “It’s also about inviting men to the table as allies, as listeners, as believers in the power of equity.”

Each episode of “HER” centres one woman, exploring her story in depth. These are personal journeys that echo something broader, a shared story of survival, leadership, creativity and care.

“HER: The Docuseries” premieres Thursday, 15 May on Zikoko’s YouTube channel.

Watch the trailer below