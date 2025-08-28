Zikoko Breaks Ground With First “Naira Life Conference,” Drawing 900+ Attendees

Zikoko, Africa’s leading digital platform for youth culture and storytelling, successfully concluded its groundbreaking inaugural Naira Life Conference on August 8, 2025. The landmark event, held at Jewel Aeida, Lagos, brought Zikoko’s wildly popular #NairaLife digital series to life, drawing over 900 attendees for Nigeria’s most comprehensive gathering focused on financial literacy, wealth building, business growth and career advancement for young Nigerians.

The Naira Life Conference represents a significant milestone in Nigeria’s financial education landscape. It is one of the largest ticketed money-focused events of its scale to successfully engage young Nigerians across all economic sectors. Headlined by PiggyVest with Carbon as silver sponsor, the conference featured an impressive roster of activity sponsors, including Owo, Sparkle, Doroki (Paga), United Capital, MyCoverGenius, and ticket sponsors Geegpay, Busha, Branch, Bravewood, VFD, and Bundle.

We’ve spent years telling stories of how Nigerians make sense of money on Zikoko, said Toheeb Lanlehin, Senior Editor at Zikoko and Conference Programming Lead. The Naira Life Conference was our opportunity to pioneer something unprecedented, bringing corporate employees, top professionals, and entrepreneurs together under one roof to share the playbook for unlocking financial success.

The conference’s remarkable attendance of over 900 participants defied conventional expectations for Nigerian financial events. Lanlehin noted,

One of my earliest concerns was that most Nigerian money-related events I researched weren’t ticketed. Yet here we are, proving there’s a massive appetite for quality financial education.

The day-long event featured four distinctive content tracks carefully curated to address every aspect of financial growth:

Personal Finance: Real-life budgeting, saving strategies, and daily money management decisions.

Balance Sheet: Practical insights on running Nigerian businesses, including funding strategies and cash-flow optimisation.

Building Wealth: Actionable strategies covering stocks, real estate, and alternative investments.

Career Growth: Expert guidance on skill development, job searching, and career advancement.

Attendees engaged in masterclasses, interactive workshops, panels, and intimate fireside chats with a lineup of Nigeria’s most influential voices in finance, entrepreneurship, and culture, including Nike Ogunlesi (Ruff n Tumble), Amb. Nimi Akinkugbe (Former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and founder of Bestman Games), Tunde Onakoya (Chess in Slums), Odun Eweniyi (PiggyVest), Seye Dele (PaidHR), Godwin Tom (Sony Music Publishing), Joey Akan (Afrobeats Intelligence), Tosin Olaseinde (Money Africa), among others.

The conference’s overwhelming attendance underscores the strong demand for honest and transparent financial discourse among young Nigerians. The event delivered on its promise of providing a platform for high-impact, honest, and utility-driven financial conversations, leaving attendees with practical knowledge, valuable connections, and new opportunities that help them stack, scale, and sustain their wealth.

The Naira Life Conference is Zikoko’s flagship money event, and the incredible turnout for our first edition is a testament to the need for these conversations,” added Lanlehin. “It took an incredibly talented village to make this happen, and every single unit of the Zikoko team worked collectively to build this project from the ground up.

Banking on this inaugural success, Zikoko has confirmed that The Naira Life Conference will become an annual flagship event. Attendees and the public can access video content from the conference on Zikoko’s YouTube channel and visit the Naira Life website for future updates and announcements.

Looking ahead, Zikoko is setting the stage for a new era of financial empowerment for young Africans, inspiring conversations that go beyond the classroom and into real-world wealth-building opportunities.

