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Lafarge Africa Transforms the Lives of 100 Persons with Disabilities through D2A Programme

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In Nigeria, over 25 million people are estimated to be living with disabilities, many of whom face daily barriers to education, employment, and economic independence. For many, the challenge is not a lack of ability, but a lack of access. At Lafarge Africa Plc, this reality is not ignored, it is being actively addressed. This commitment came to life as the company successfully trained 100 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) through its Disability to Ability (D2A) Programme in Lagos.

The initiative, themed “Ability Reimagined,” a collaboration driven by a shared vision of a more inclusive society, was delivered in partnership with chess icon, Tunde Onakoya, the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs.

L-R: Head, Geocycle, Lafarge Africa Plc, Temitope Dosumu; Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Lagos State, Mobolaji Ogunlende; Beneficiary, Savage Oluwatosin; Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, and Communications, Public Affairs & Sustainable Development Director, Lafarge Africa Plc,Viola Graham-Douglas, during the graduation ceremony for the beneficiaries of Disability to Ability(D2A) initiative organized by Lafarge Africa Plc held in Lagos .

For many persons living with disabilities, access to skills and economic opportunities remains limited, often leaving potential untapped. The D2A Programme was designed to change that narrative. Through hands-on training in laptop and phone repairs, make-up and gele styling, wig and braids making, and shoe and bag production, participants were equipped with practical skills to earn, grow, and live independently.

The Sheba Centre, Maryland, Lagos, became a moment of pride and possibility as beneficiaries celebrated the completion of their training across hubs in Ikeja and Ikorodu. Beyond acquiring skills, the programme restored confidence, sparked purpose, and reminded participants of what they are capable of achieving.

The initiative further reinstated the company’s demonstration that true inclusion means giving everyone the tools and platform to thrive, regardless of physical ability. A view that was supported by Mobolaji Ogunlende, the commissioner for Youth and Social Development Lagos State and Feyisayo Alayande, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, who highlighted the power of collaboration in making impact possible and encouraged beneficiaries to use their skills to shape their futures and inspire others.

All the beneficiaries were in seventh heaven, displaying their tools and certificates. The mood was well captured by one of them, Funmilayo Idowu, who, expressing her gratitude as a skilled laptop and phone repairer, said,

“I thank Lafarge, LSETF and LASODA for this opportunity to be independent and face the future with confidence”.

At Lafarge Africa, driving inclusive growth remains a priority. Through initiatives like the D2A Programme, the company continues to prove that when opportunity is given, ability shines and lives are changed for good.

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