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Twice a Record Breaker! Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Cycles Into the History Books for Autism Awareness

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Twice a Record Breaker! Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Cycles Into the History Books for Autism Awareness

16-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke secures his second Guinness World Record after a 687km ride from Enugu to Lagos. He now joins the elite league of Nigerian record-breakers like Hilda Baci and Tunde Onakoya. A true inspiration!
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Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke and a group of Nigerian cyclists raising their fists in a power salute for autism awareness.

Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke and a group of Nigerian cyclists raising their fists in a power salute for autism awareness. Photo Credit: KoyoHealthTech/Instagram

Do you remember when we told you that the incredibly talented Kanyeyachukwu “Kanye” Tagbo-Okeke was one to watch? Well, he has done it again! The 16-year-old Nigerian sensation has officially been certified for his second Guinness World Record, proving once more that “impossibility is only a myth.”

Kanye has been inspiring us all by traversing the country on two wheels, showing the kind of endurance and heart that defines a true champion. He is now officially the global record holder for the youngest person to cycle 100 miles (160.9 km). The record was technically set and certified right at the start of his journey in Abuja on 14 March 2026, where he completed the required 100-mile distance. But because Kanye is a true overachiever, he didn’t stop there.

He turned the feat into a massive cross-country mission dubbed the “Ride for Autism.” Over the course of nearly three weeks, Kanye cycled a staggering 687 kilometres through seven states—Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, and Ogun—before making a triumphant grand entry into Lagos on 2 April. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, as it coincided with World Autism Awareness Day, where his official Guinness World Record certificate was formally presented during a high-energy celebration.

Kanye Tagbo-Okeke in a grey cycling jersey leading a pack of cyclists on a highway in Benin during his Enugu to Lagos record-breaking ride.

Kanye Tagbo-Okeke in a grey cycling jersey leading a pack of cyclists on a highway in Benin during his Enugu to Lagos record-breaking ride. Photo Credit: Suzuki by CFAO NG/Instagram 

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, hailed the achievement as a national victory, stating: “Kanyeyachukwu’s journey crosses geography and expectation. From canvas to highway, he carries the spirit of determination through every mile—stamina, imagination and quiet courage in motion.” Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was equally moved, receiving the young champion at Lagos House, Marina, and pledging ₦200 million toward autism advocacy and the Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Foundation.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcoming Guinness World Record cyclist Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke to Lagos House Marina.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcoming Guinness World Record cyclist Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke to Lagos House Marina. Photo Credit: Jide Sanwo-Olu/Instagram 

For those who are new to his story, Kanye is a non-verbal autistic artist and advocate who has become a beacon of hope for neurodiverse individuals across Africa. Since he started painting at the age of four, he has used art and sports to communicate and break down the stigmas associated with autism.

This isn’t Kanye’s first time in the Guinness spotlight, either. Just last year, on 2 April 2025, he shattered his first global record in Abuja for the largest painting on canvas by an individual. The scale was truly mind-blowing—a massive 12,303.87 square metres, which is more than twice the size of a standard football pitch. Appropriately named “Impossibility is a Myth,” that artwork set the stage for the greatness we are seeing today.

With this latest feat, Kanye joins an elite and inspiring league of notable Nigerians who have etched their names into the Guinness World Records. He stands tall alongside the likes of culinary queen Hilda Baci, who holds multiple records for her legendary cooking marathons; chess master and advocate Tunde Onakoya, who broke the record for the longest chess marathon in Times Square; and other trailblazers like Fola David, and Pelumi Nubi.

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