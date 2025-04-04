At Just 15, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke Paints His Name into the Guinness World Records

“You are brave, audacious, and tenacious. Congratulations on your recognition. Your story has made history, and Nigeria is proud of you.”

These were the words shared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in honour of 15-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo–Okeke, the autistic Nigerian teenager who now holds a Guinness World Record.

Kanyeyachukwu set the record for the largest painting on canvas by an individual. His artwork, titled ‘Impossibility is a Myth’, was created to raise awareness about autism and mental health.

He broke the record on November 24, 2024, after painting across 12,303.87 square metres, surpassing the previous record of 9,632 square metres.

The painting was unveiled to the public at Eagle Square in Abuja on April 2, 2025, in celebration of World Autism Awareness Day. It was a proud and emotional moment. From government officials to artists and supporters, a large crowd gathered to celebrate his achievement.

Among those present were the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, the Director-General of the National Art Gallery, Ahmed Bashir Sodangi, Peter Obi, Dbanj and artist Fola David.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, described the painting as more than a record-breaking piece. He called it a masterpiece that broke barriers. He also highlighted the importance of disability inclusion in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, noting that the 2030 agenda is about making sure no one is left behind. That includes ensuring young people like Kanyeyachukwu have equal access to education, opportunities, and work.

Scroll down to see highlights from the unveiling at Eagle Square.

