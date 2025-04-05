“I Refuse to Give In to Despair”: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

As conversations around race, diversity, and history continue to stir debate in the United States, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie remains rooted in optimism.

In a recent interview with CNN’s journalist and television host, Christiane Amanpour, the award-winning author reflected on writing, resilience, and the evolving state of identity in today’s world.

She opened up about her creative journey, revealing that she experienced writer’s block for many years. Now back to fiction after more than a decade, she shared, “If creativity is important and meaningful, then maybe it should not be easy.”

The conversation also explored America’s ongoing reckonings around race, history, and belonging. In the face of cultural tension, Chimamanda offered a message of quiet optimism: “I refuse to give into despair… What is broken will be made whole again.”

