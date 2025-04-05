Connect with us

BN TV

“I Refuse to Give In to Despair”: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie weighs in on America’s culture wars with CNN’s Christine Amanpour and why despair isn’t the answer.

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As conversations around race, diversity, and history continue to stir debate in the United States, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie remains rooted in optimism.

In a recent interview with CNN’s journalist and television hostChristiane Amanpour, the award-winning author reflected on writing, resilience, and the evolving state of identity in today’s world.

She opened up about her creative journey, revealing that she experienced writer’s block for many years. Now back to fiction after more than a decade, she shared, “If creativity is important and meaningful, then maybe it should not be easy.”

The conversation also explored America’s ongoing reckonings around race, history, and belonging. In the face of cultural tension, Chimamanda offered a message of quiet optimism: “I refuse to give into despair… What is broken will be made whole again.”

Watch below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour)

