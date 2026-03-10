Bvlgari Names Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Global Icon for “Carrying Culture” Campaign

Would you carry a gold sculptural clutch with a miniature book written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie tucked inside it? Because Bvlgari just made that possible and the whole thing is as considered as it sounds.

The prestigious Italian luxury brand has named Chimamanda a Friend of the House and selected her as one of five Global Icons for its January 2026 Bvlgari Icons Minaudière campaign, photographed by Ethan James Green. The campaign is titled “Carrying Culture” and the name does all the work. In the campaign image, Chimamanda wears an off-the-shoulder white architectural gown, her long braids pulled back to frame her face, a B.zero1 gold ring on her finger and a stack of gold bracelets on her wrist. Beside her sits a sculptural circular gold clutch from the Icons Minaudière collection, designed by Mary Katrantzou, inspired by the classic Bvlgari Bvlgari jewellery motif and featuring a mother-of-pearl face and an engraved gold rim.

In a video shared by the brand, she spoke about her writing and what drives it. “I write realistic fiction. I write the kind of fiction that I hope will give someone who reads it a hundred years from now an idea of how we live today. I don’t think that novels should be ideologically correct because life is not ideologically correct. Life is messy. But I think novels should strive for emotional truth. My interest is in the human heart, and how we navigate the world, and how the world in turn shapes us.” Bvlgari described her contribution as an exploration of how culture is shaped and intertwined with our deepest emotions, and after hearing her say that, it is hard to argue with the description.

She joins supermodel Linda Evangelista, actress Isabella Rossellini, actress Kim Ji-won and architect Sumayya Vally as the five Global Icons for this campaign.

This all arrives at a moment when Chimamanda is already having a very full season. Her latest novel “Dream Count,” which follows four interconnected women navigating love, identity and the complexities of modern life, has been one of the most talked-about literary releases of the year.