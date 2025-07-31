Kamala Harris Announces New Memoir “107 Days” on Her Historic Presidential Bid

Connect with us

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shares her story in 107 Days, a new memoir tracing her historic and abbreviated run for president.
Just over a year after her historic but brief run for president of the United States, Kamala Harris is ready to take us behind the scenes.

In an announcement shared across her socials, the former Vice President revealed she’s been quietly working on a memoir titled “107 Days,” which will be released on 23rd September by Simon & Schuster. The title reflects the exact length of her whirlwind 2024 presidential campaign — the shortest in modern American history.

“Writing 107 Days felt like living the campaign in reverse,” she wrote on Instagram. “Rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again… Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned.”

What the public saw on the campaign trail, she says, was only part of the story. This book promises to be the raw, unfiltered version. A candid reflection not only on the campaign trail’s dizzying pace but also on the emotional and political weight of those 107 days.

According to Harris, “107 Days” isn’t just a political tell-all. “This book is not a recap of our race, ” she says. “It is a candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

She dives into the pressures of running for president, the stakes of being the first Black and South Asian woman to lead a major party ticket, and the complex choices made behind closed doors as she stepped into the race following President Biden’s sudden exit.

Simon & Schuster is calling the memoir a “page-turning account” packed with “surprising and revealing insights”. Their CEO, Jonathan Karp, even hailed it as one of the best works of political nonfiction” the publishing house has ever released.

And in case you’re wondering, Kamala Harris will also be narrating the audiobook herself.

So mark your calendars. 107 Days drops this September, and it just might be one of the most talked-about political memoirs of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

