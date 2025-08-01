Connect with us

Lagos Has a New Favourite Pour as Natterjack Irish Whiskey Brings Irish Charm & Bold Vibes to Nigeria

Whispa Konnect’s Game Show Auditions Leave Lagos Buzzing with Excitement

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

The Men Are In! Meet the 14 New Housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 10

BBNaija Season 10 Begins! Meet the 15 Women Bringing the First-Day Heat

Big Brother Naija Season 10 Starts Tonight! Stay With BellaNaija for All the Scoop

An Evening of Craftsmanship and Whisky Tasting, as Chivas 18 Is Restaged at The Chivas Palace Abuja

A VIP Pass Inside the Transformative Dice Immersion With Juliet Ehimuan, Hannatu Musawa, Dakore Egbuson, and More

NELFUND Extends Support to Technical and Vocational College Students to Open a Job Portal for Loan Beneficiaries

The Glenlivet Sets the Standard With an Immersive Dinner Unveiling 'The Originals'

On July 10th, Natterjack Irish Whiskey made its debut at Drinks.ng in Lagos, presenting a refined, distinctive, and memorable experience.

With the tagline “The Irish Whiskey with an American Accent,” Natterjack set itself apart from the ordinary. The launch event drew a vibrant mix of trade partners, influencers, and whiskey enthusiasts eager to welcome a bold new addition to Nigeria’s spirits scene.

From tasting sessions and live cocktail bar to music, games and delicious bites, the evening was pure magic. But the real stars of the show were the two unique variants: The Irish Original Blend (40% ABV) – triple distilled and matured in virgin American oak.

The Irish Original Blend (40% ABV) – triple distilled and matured in virgin American oak which is smooth, balanced, and versatile enough to drink neat or remix in a cocktail; and The Cask Strength (63% ABV) – pure, uncut, natural and Ireland’s boldest whiskey offering in Nigeria.

For those who appreciate intensity, the Cask Strength is a daring choice.As the evening wrapped up, many guests left with a bottle in hand—ready to share the newest whiskey on the block with friends. Natterjack Irish Whiskey has officially arrived, bringing a fresh, youthful, and fun twist to whiskey culture.

Here’s to something new, bold, and exciting—cheers!

