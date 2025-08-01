Fashion, Function & Folax: Infinix Is Serving Looks and Brains

Connect with us

Infinix Nigeria has made a bold statement in 2025 with three headline-making smartphones released across the first half of the year. Whether you’re a fashion-forward creative, an on-the-go professional, or someone who just wants a good phone without breaking the bank, there’s something for you: the AI-powered NOTE 50 Pro, the ultra-chic HOT 60 Pro+, and the versatile SMART 10 Plus.

NOTE 50 PRO – When Davido Is Your AI Assistant
The NOTE 50 Pro blends premium performance with real-world personality. The standout feature? One-Tap AI ∞ Assistant (Folax) with Davido as the official voice. Imagine hearing your favorite Afrobeats star respond when you activate AI features – like summarizing long texts, editing documents, masking sensitive info from images, or translating real-time calls.

And it doesn’t stop at smarts. The NOTE 50 Pro also brings:

  • 6.78” AMOLED Display, 144Hz refresh rate, with buttery smooth visuals.
  • 90W Wired + 30W Wireless Charging for its durable 5200mAh battery.
  • 50MP Samsung GN5 OIS camera, plus ultra-wide lens.
  • Metal ArmorAlloy™ Frame inspired by luxury auto design.

It's a flagship phone with attitude, and yes, it talks back.

HOT 60 PRO+ The Phone That Serves Looks and Smarts

Gen Z and content creators, this one is for you. The HOT 60 Pro+ is the world’s slimmest 3D curved AMOLED phone at just 5.95mm. But its good looks are backed by tech that understands your vibe:

  • 50MP SONY IMX882 camera, VLOG mode, and fast uploads with Helio G200processor.
  • AI Photo Tools: Retouch with AI Eraser, extend images beyond the frame, and stylize with Vogue Portraits.
  • Google Circle to Search lets you search anything on your screen instantly, just draw a circle.
  • 45W Fast Charging, 5160mAh battery, and JBL speakers.

