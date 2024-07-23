Kamala Harris Receives Joe Biden’s Support for 2024 Presidential Nomination

After his announcement to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, the president of the United States Of America, Joe Biden endorsed the vice president, Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee. Making the announcement via his social media platforms, Joe said,

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.

Responding to the endorsement, Kamala accepted the nomination and declared her interest in running for president, saying “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

She also promised supporters to do everything in her power to unite the Democratic Party and the nation, and defeat the main contender, Donald Trump.

On January 20, 2021, Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice President, becoming the first woman, first Black American, and first South Asian American to be elected to this position.

Meanwhile, top Democrats including US senator Elizabeth Warren, former president, Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, have endorsed Kamala to represent the Democratic Party in the coming presidential elections.

“We are honoured to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” Bill and Hillary Clinton said in a statement posted on X.

Via her Instagram page, Elizabeth said, “I endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion.”

Read Kamala’s acceptance speech below: