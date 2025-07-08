Connect with us

Funke Akindele Just Served Corporate Chic with a Cultural Twist

Funke Akindele showed up in a look that’s equal parts boss and beauty. This outfit is one for the moodboards!
Imagine this: you’re walking into that big meeting, or maybe it’s your long-awaited job interview. You want to feel confident, pulled together, and just the right amount of stylish. Take a cue from Funke Akindele’s latest look, because this outfit is ready to make things happen.

Start with a light blue and white striped shirt. Not just any shirt. This one has long sleeves and a tie-neck collar that adds structure without trying too hard. Now pair it with a royal blue pencil skirt that sits high on the waist and hits just below the knee. The woven geometric patterns in yellow and white? That’s the flair. That’s the part that says, I didn’t come to play. It’s tailored, it’s sleek, and it means business. Add in black pointed-toe heels and you’re already halfway to your win.

Her hair is styled in a sharp, side-parted bob and her makeup includes well-defined brows, soft eyes, and a lip colour that pulls everything together without shouting for attention.

Whether you’re updating your LinkedIn photo, showing up for that pitch, or just in the mood to feel put-together, this is the blueprint.

And if you ever needed a reminder that dressing well doesn’t mean doing the most, Funke Akindele just gave it to you.

 

