Connect with us

Scoop Style

Hilda Baci's Pink Bùbá and Mini Skirt Look Is Your Next Owambe Inspo

Beauty Look Scoop Style

Nancy Isime's Suku Is So Good You'll Be Sending It to Your Braider Immediately

Scoop Sports

5 African Players to Watch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Hakimi, Salah, Mané, Diomandé & Jackson

Scoop Sports

Serena Williams Is Back & She's Teaming Up With Congolese-Canadian Star Victoria Mboko

BN TV Music Scoop

Rema, Davido, Burna Boy & Ayra Starr Fly Nigeria's Flag on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

Inspired Music Scoop

5 Things to Know About Uganda's Ghetto Kids Ahead of Their 2026 World Cup Final Performance

Scoop Sports

Senegal Crowned U17 AFCON Champions for the Second Time in Three Years

Inspired Scoop

Sir Idris Elba! British Actor and Activist Knighted by King Charles III for Services to Young People

Culture Scoop Style

Vector & Akin Faminu Delivered Two of Our Favourite Menswear Looks at Ojude Oba 2026

Culture Scoop Style

Ojude Oba 2026 in Photos

Scoop

Hilda Baci’s Pink Bùbá and Mini Skirt Look Is Your Next Owambe Inspo

Guinness World Record-breaking Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is serving serious owambe inspiration with a candy-pink bùbá and aso-oke mini skirt look, complete with a matching gele, layered coral beads, and retro oval sunglasses. The monochrome pink outfit is a strong reference for anyone looking to try the bùbá and mini skirt trend.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hilda Baci posing in a doorway holding a silver clutch bag, showcasing an Emmanuel Goodnews styled look featuring a pink lace buba blouse and draped aso-oke mini skirt.

Hilda Baci posing in a doorway holding a silver clutch bag, showcasing an Emmanuel Goodnews styled look featuring a pink lace buba blouse and draped aso-oke mini skirt. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Pink is clearly having its season in Nigerian fashion, and nobody got that memo faster than Hilda Baci. The Guinness World Record-breaking Nigerian chef and style favourite has joined one of the hottest traditional styling trends in African fashion right now — pairing a bùbá with a mini skirt instead of the traditional ìró wrapper.

Her mini skirt is structured candy-pink aso-oke, the same handwoven Yoruba fabric used for her gele, featuring a sharp wrap design, horizontal draping that emphasises her silhouette, and an asymmetrical hemline that gives the whole look a contemporary edge. The bùbá is a romantic, long-sleeved sheer pink lace blouse covered in floral embroidery and swirling patterns, with bell sleeves that flare at the wrists.

Hilda Baci, styled by Emmanuel Goodnews, wearing a modern pink traditional outfit featuring an aso-oke wrap mini skirt, matching gele, and a sheer embroidered buba blouse.

Hilda Baci, styled by Emmanuel Goodnews, wearing a modern pink traditional outfit featuring an aso-oke wrap mini skirt, matching gele, and a sheer embroidered buba blouse. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

The gele is tied with precision, featuring sculptural folds and a stylised rose-like bloom on the side that leans more architectural than traditional. Layered red coral beads with a central gold pendant sit at the neckline, providing a striking contrast against all that pink lace — a classic accessory that grounds the look in Nigerian heritage. Dark retro oval sunglasses and small metallic earrings bring a cooler attitude to the outfit, while pointed-toe heeled mules with clear PVC sides and an embellished bow detail at the front complete the full picture.

Close-up of culinary icon Hilda Baci highlighting her meticulously tied pink aso-oke gele with sculptural architectural folds, layered traditional red coral beads, and retro sunglasses.

Close-up of culinary star Hilda Baci highlighting her meticulously tied pink aso-oke gele with sculptural architectural folds, layered traditional red coral beads, and retro sunglasses. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci/Instagram

Consider this your owambe mood board sorted.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php