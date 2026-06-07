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Hilda Baci’s Pink Bùbá and Mini Skirt Look Is Your Next Owambe Inspo
Guinness World Record-breaking Nigerian chef Hilda Baci is serving serious owambe inspiration with a candy-pink bùbá and aso-oke mini skirt look, complete with a matching gele, layered coral beads, and retro oval sunglasses. The monochrome pink outfit is a strong reference for anyone looking to try the bùbá and mini skirt trend.
Pink is clearly having its season in Nigerian fashion, and nobody got that memo faster than Hilda Baci. The Guinness World Record-breaking Nigerian chef and style favourite has joined one of the hottest traditional styling trends in African fashion right now — pairing a bùbá with a mini skirt instead of the traditional ìró wrapper.
Her mini skirt is structured candy-pink aso-oke, the same handwoven Yoruba fabric used for her gele, featuring a sharp wrap design, horizontal draping that emphasises her silhouette, and an asymmetrical hemline that gives the whole look a contemporary edge. The bùbá is a romantic, long-sleeved sheer pink lace blouse covered in floral embroidery and swirling patterns, with bell sleeves that flare at the wrists.
The gele is tied with precision, featuring sculptural folds and a stylised rose-like bloom on the side that leans more architectural than traditional. Layered red coral beads with a central gold pendant sit at the neckline, providing a striking contrast against all that pink lace — a classic accessory that grounds the look in Nigerian heritage. Dark retro oval sunglasses and small metallic earrings bring a cooler attitude to the outfit, while pointed-toe heeled mules with clear PVC sides and an embellished bow detail at the front complete the full picture.
Consider this your owambe mood board sorted.