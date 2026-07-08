Nancy Isime Just Made Metallic Silver & Pink the Perfect Owambe Colour Combination

We have seen metallic silver before, but Nancy Isime just proved there is still so much more the colour can do. The Nollywood star and media personality stepped out in a liquid-silver coordinates set that merges avant-garde structure with classic Nigerian celebration at a wedding, and the result is one of the most striking owambe looks we have seen in a while.

The talking point of the outfit is the architectural top. The metallic plissé fabric is shaped into dramatic, voluminous statement sleeves that frame her beautifully, while the waist is cinched with a structured off-white pointed corset detailed with muted abstract embroidery, grounding the liquid-like sheen of the silver with something more tactile. Down below, a floor-skimming column maxi skirt pools smoothly at her feet, occasionally parting to reveal sleek pointed silver heels.

Rather than going fully monochromatic, the styling brings in a warm counterpoint. Perched on her head is a traditional gèlè in a metallic rose pink, and the contrast between the cool silver of the coordinates and the warmth of the pink headtie creates a visual balance that lifts the entire look. Nancy completed things with a silver Lady Dior top-handle handbag, minimal silver necklaces, and a sleek wrist cuff. The beauty look stays warm and neutral throughout, a softly defined eye, brown lip liner, and a high-shine nude gloss.

Save this one for your next owambe.

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Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram