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Nancy Isime Just Made Metallic Silver & Pink the Perfect Owambe Colour Combination

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Nancy Isime Just Made Metallic Silver & Pink the Perfect Owambe Colour Combination

Nollywood star Nancy Isime stepped out at a wedding in a liquid-silver metallic plissé coordinates set featuring dramatic statement sleeves, a structured off-white corset, and a floor-skimming column skirt, paired with a rose pink gèlè and a silver Lady Dior handbag.
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Nancy Isime standing indoors wearing a silver metallic pleated coordinate set with structured sleeves, a white waist corset, a rose pink gele, and a silver handbag.

Television host Nancy Isime poses in a custom liquid-silver metallic co-ord set that infuses modern fabric textures into traditional Nigerian fashion.

We have seen metallic silver before, but Nancy Isime just proved there is still so much more the colour can do. The Nollywood star and media personality stepped out in a liquid-silver coordinates set that merges avant-garde structure with classic Nigerian celebration at a wedding, and the result is one of the most striking owambe looks we have seen in a while.

The talking point of the outfit is the architectural top. The metallic plissé fabric is shaped into dramatic, voluminous statement sleeves that frame her beautifully, while the waist is cinched with a structured off-white pointed corset detailed with muted abstract embroidery, grounding the liquid-like sheen of the silver with something more tactile. Down below, a floor-skimming column maxi skirt pools smoothly at her feet, occasionally parting to reveal sleek pointed silver heels.

Nancy Isime standing with one hand on her hip, displaying the long column silhouette of her silver pleated maxi skirt, statement top, and pink traditional headtie.

The complete silhouette of Nancy Isime’s silver ensemble, highlighting how the pooling plissé maxi skirt and pointed metallic heels create an elongated, elegant frame.

Rather than going fully monochromatic, the styling brings in a warm counterpoint. Perched on her head is a traditional gèlè in a metallic rose pink, and the contrast between the cool silver of the coordinates and the warmth of the pink headtie creates a visual balance that lifts the entire look. Nancy completed things with a silver Lady Dior top-handle handbag, minimal silver necklaces, and a sleek wrist cuff. The beauty look stays warm and neutral throughout, a softly defined eye, brown lip liner, and a high-shine nude gloss.

Nancy Isime holding a silver metallic Lady Dior handbag with a wrapped silk scarf, showcasing her white pointed waist corset with butterfly embroidery and silver jewellery.

Nancy Isime’s accessories, featuring a limited-edition architectural metallic Lady Dior bag paired with a structured dragonfly and butterfly print corset.

Save this one for your next owambe.

Nancy Isime smiling while wearing a structured metallic rose pink gele headtie, layered silver pendant necklaces, and warm brown lip gloss glamour makeup.

Nancy Isime pairs a classic rose-tinted Aso-Oke headtie with a glossy neutral lip and soft purple eyeshadow tones for a festive style celebration.

Nancy Isime adjusting silver-framed oval sunglasses while wearing a metallic silver pleated top with dramatic sleeves, an embroidered corset, and a pink gele.

Actress Nancy Isime adds a contemporary twist to her traditional attire with metallic-rimmed eyewear, balancing the cool tones of her sculptural silver outfit.

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Photo Credit: Nancy Isime/Instagram

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