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Sunshine Rosman, Her Sisters & Mum Just Gave Us the Sweetest Family Photos

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Sunshine Rosman, Her Sisters & Mum Just Gave Us the Sweetest Family Photos

Sunshine Rosman, Nwadiuto Rosman, Honey Rosman and their mum are giving all the happy, close-knit feels in these lovely family photos, with bright smiles, beautiful styling and a soft sisterly glow that makes the whole moment even sweeter.

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Sunshine Rosman in canary yellow, Honey Rosman in aqua teal, and Nwadiuto Rosman in coral pink posing with their mother in a white tiered maxi dress.

Sunshine Rosman, Honey Rosman, and Nwadiuto Rosman wear colourful ruffled short co-ord sets alongside their mother in a white tiered lace-up dress for a family portrait.

There are family photos, and then there are the Rosman family photos. Sunshine Rosman, her sisters Nwadiuto and Honey, and their mother stepped out in the most gorgeous coordinated looks, and the photos are everything. Wide smiles, joyful energy, and looks that are carefully thought through from head to toe, this is the Rosman family doing what they do best, showing up and looking incredible while they do it.

If you are not already familiar with the Rosman sisters, here is everything you need to know. Nwadiuto “Uto” Rosman, Sunshine “Shine” Rosman, and Michella “Honey” Rosman are Nigerian-Canadian entertainers steadily expanding their influence across Nollywood, fashion, digital media, and humanitarian advocacy. Their late father, Giovanni Rosman, was a Canadian filmmaker who lived and worked in Nigeria for years before his passing, giving the sisters a dual Nigerian-Canadian heritage.

Nwadiuto Rosman in coral pink, Honey Rosman in aqua teal, and Sunshine Rosman in canary yellow featuring wire-structured braided hairstyles.

Nollywood actress Sunshine Rosman poses with sisters Honey and Nwadiuto wearing vibrant pastel chiffon sets and custom wire-sculpted braided updos.

Their mother, a Nigerian humanitarian from Imo State, has been involved in charity work since the 1980s and has inspired her daughters to embrace a life of giving back. Among the trio, Sunshine has emerged as the most visible acting figure, gaining early recognition through the 2015 drama comedy Lunch Time Heroes and later appearing in To Kill a Monkey directed by Kemi Adetiba for Netflix. Nwadiuto has built her career through music, modelling, and digital influence, while Honey is also an actress and model in her own right.

Sunshine Rosman, Nwadiuto Rosman, Honey Rosman, and their mother smiling in coordinated pastel and white outfits.

Nigerian-Canadian actress Sunshine Rosman, her sisters Nwadiuto and Honey, and their mother model tiered chiffon outfits and statement gold jewelry.

Now to the photos. Sunshine wore a bright canary-yellow chiffon top with horizontal ruffle tiers, tie-cuff long sleeves, and a shirred waist, matched with fitted yellow shorts, her hair styled into a high braided updo shaped into heart-like wire-formed loops with understated gold earrings. Honey stepped out in a soft aqua-teal sheer blouse with layered ruffle trims, a lace-up front closure, and bell sleeves, paired with coordinating high-waisted shorts, a high braided topknot with wire-structured looping braids extending outwards, and ornate gold drop earrings.

Nwadiuto wore a coral-pink co-ord set featuring a sheer chiffon long-sleeved blouse with ruffled tiers, a high ruffled collar, and front tie details, paired with matching fitted cycling shorts, her hair in sculptural braided loops embellished with metallic gold butterfly clips and chunky gold statement hoop earrings.

Nwadiuto Rosman, Honey Rosman, and Sunshine Rosman displaying wire-formed heart braids and gold butterfly clips.

Sisters Nwadiuto, Honey, and Sunshine Rosman showcase architectural braided hair styling, butterfly hair clips, and soft glam beauty.

Their mother, the matriarch of it all, wore a floor-length white maxi dress with a high ruffled lace-up collar, smocked bodice, billowy bishop sleeves with fitted smocked cuffs, and a tiered ruffled skirt, her hair in braided updos woven with metallic accents, gold bangles, a statement cuff bracelet, and deep burgundy nails. She looked every bit the woman who raised these three.

The joy in these photos is real. Open smiles, relaxed laughter, and the kind of closeness that only comes from a family that genuinely enjoys each other’s company. The Rosman ladies are beautiful, and these photos prove it.

The Rosman mother seated in a white ruffled dress surrounded by daughters Nwadiuto, Sunshine, and Honey laughing together.

The Rosman matriarch poses in a smocked white maxi dress with her daughters Nwadiuto, Sunshine, and Honey Rosman in matching ruffled pastel outfits.

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Photo Credit: Sunshine Rosman/Instagram

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