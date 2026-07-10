Coral-Red Chanel, Sculptural Natural Hair & Burgundy Lips: Lupita Nyong’o at The Odyssey Paris Premiere

Lupita Nyong‘o looked so spectacular at “The Odyssey” premiere in Paris that it is genuinely difficult to decide where to focus first. Between the coral-red Chanel dress, the architectural hair, and those deep burgundy lips, every single element demands a closer look.

At first glance, it is the rich colour that grabs you. Then you notice the texture of the dress itself. Designed by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, it trades smooth satin for open-work lace that almost resembles branching coral structures. From a distance, it reads as one striking silhouette, but up close, every photo reveals new detail within the fabric. The scooped neckline features subtle embellishments, while the asymmetrical handkerchief hem falls in uneven layers that move naturally as she walks.

Then your attention shifts to her hair. Vernon François styled Lupita’s natural hair into sculptural loops that rise across the crown like wearable art. It is a style that transforms depending on the angle; framing her face beautifully from the front, while the looping shapes become distinct individual sculptures from the side. Coupled with the dress, it gives the entire appearance a gallery-quality feel without looking overly serious.

For the beauty notes, Nick Barose kept the makeup rich and warm, pairing softly smoked eyes with high-gloss burgundy lips that sit comfortably against the coral tones instead of competing with them. Gold sculptural ear cuffs introduce another subtle texture without pulling focus, while minimalist, metallic bronze sandals quietly finish the styling.

Photographed by Abdoul Kader Adjagbe, every frame invites you to pause a little longer to appreciate how perfectly all these creative choices aligned.

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Photo Credit: Lupita Nyong’o/Instagram