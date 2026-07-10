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Coral-Red Chanel, Sculptural Natural Hair & Burgundy Lips: Lupita Nyong’o at The Odyssey Paris Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o wore a coral-red lace Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy to The Odyssey premiere in Paris. The striking look features a sculptural natural hair updo by Vernon François and glossy burgundy lips by Nick Barose.
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Lupita Nyong'o on the red carpet in an asymmetrical handkerchief hemline dress and metallic bronze strappy heeled sandals.

Lupita Nyong’o standing on the red carpet in an asymmetrical handkerchief hemline dress and metallic bronze strappy heeled sandals.

Lupita Nyongo looked so spectacular at “The Odyssey” premiere in Paris that it is genuinely difficult to decide where to focus first. Between the coral-red Chanel dress, the architectural hair, and those deep burgundy lips, every single element demands a closer look.

At first glance, it is the rich colour that grabs you. Then you notice the texture of the dress itself. Designed by Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, it trades smooth satin for open-work lace that almost resembles branching coral structures. From a distance, it reads as one striking silhouette, but up close, every photo reveals new detail within the fabric. The scooped neckline features subtle embellishments, while the asymmetrical handkerchief hem falls in uneven layers that move naturally as she walks.

Lupita Nyong'o displaying the side structure of her coral-red Chanel open-work lace gown.

Lupita Nyong’o’s embellished red Chanel dress at The Odyssey film premiere press run.

Then your attention shifts to her hair. Vernon François styled Lupita’s natural hair into sculptural loops that rise across the crown like wearable art. It is a style that transforms depending on the angle; framing her face beautifully from the front, while the looping shapes become distinct individual sculptures from the side. Coupled with the dress, it gives the entire appearance a gallery-quality feel without looking overly serious.

Lupita Nyong'o with an architectural natural updo styled by Vernon François, paired with gold sculptural ear cuffs

Lupita Nyong’o’s wearable art updo by Vernon François at Le Grand Rex premiere in Paris.

For the beauty notes, Nick Barose kept the makeup rich and warm, pairing softly smoked eyes with high-gloss burgundy lips that sit comfortably against the coral tones instead of competing with them. Gold sculptural ear cuffs introduce another subtle texture without pulling focus, while minimalist, metallic bronze sandals quietly finish the styling.

Photographed by Abdoul Kader Adjagbe, every frame invites you to pause a little longer to appreciate how perfectly all these creative choices aligned.

Lupita Nyong'o in a coral-red open-work lace Chanel dress, with architectural natural hair loops and smoky eye makeup by Nick Barose.

Lupita Nyong’o in a textured coral-red Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy for the Paris premiere of The Odyssey.

 

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Photo Credit: Lupita Nyong’o/Instagram

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