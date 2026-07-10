What We’re Listening to This Weekend: New Music From Fave, Victony, Timaya, Duncan Mighty & Mr Eazi

You know that feeling when the weekend arrives and the music drops at exactly the right time? That is precisely where we are right now. Between Fave returning with her most ambitious EP yet, Victony reminding everyone why he is one of the most dependable voices in Afrobeats, a long-awaited link-up from two Niger Delta legends, and Mr Eazi taking a full dancehall detour with Vybz Kartel, this weekend’s listening list is completely sorted. Here is what you need to know.

Fave — RnBling EP

Fave is back with her third EP, and this time she brought company. RnBling is a six-track project that marks the first time the singer has featured guest artists on an EP, and the pairings are brilliant. Chike appears on “Miss You” and Yemi Alade joins on “Paparazzi”—two collaborations that sit naturally alongside Fave’s soulful, introspective sound. Following her 2022 project Riddim 5 and 2024’s Dutty Love, this new body of work features cohesive production from Dunnie, Deeyasso, and Damie that rewards a full listen from start to finish.

Victony — Slick

Victony remains one of the most consistent names in Nigerian music, and “Slick” is exactly what the title suggests. Released via Encore Recordings and produced by Ozedikus and Dera The Boy, the track takes a more laid-back approach than his previous records, with his vocals gliding over mellow production, warm harmonies, and atmospheric synths. It is the kind of song that never tries too hard and is all the better for it.

Timaya and Duncan Mighty — Kontrol

Two Niger Delta legends, one record. Timaya and Duncan Mighty have reunited on “Kontrol,” a track that brings together Afrobeats, Afro-dancehall, and highlife into something that sounds both nostalgic and completely current. Produced by Spotless, it marks Timaya’s first official release of the year. The two artists share an easy chemistry that comes through immediately, resulting in a record built entirely for the dance floor.

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Mr Eazi — Lambo (feat. Vybz Kartel)

Mr Eazi continues his sonic journey this year, and “Lambo” is one of its most compelling stops. Teaming up with Dre Skull and the legendary Vybz Kartel, the emPawa Africa founder leans fully into a classic dancehall sound. The interplay between Mr Eazi and Kartel is fascinating, showing two distinct artists finding a natural meeting point for pure, unfiltered weekend listening.