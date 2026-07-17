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Fave’s New “Dance” Video Will Have You Moving Before the Chorus Ends
Fave’s official music video for her track , Dance, features her striking platinum blonde look and rhinestone makeup, perfectly matching the track’s rhythmic Afropop bounce.
You’ve likely heard the song, “Dance,” and maybe even danced to it a couple of times already, but have you seen the official music video? It immediately makes you want to hit the dance floor and move your waist just like Fave.
The visuals lean heavily into a distinct, structured aesthetic, highlighting Fave sporting striking platinum blonde hair paired with soft pink eye makeup and winged eyeliner. Clear rhinestones are positioned in an arc directly above her eyebrows, complementing her silver nose rings and gem-encrusted nails.
Throughout the scenes, she moves to the rhythm of the track, showing off subtle details like leaf-like markings on the backs of her hands and wrists, a blue-strapped top, and a chunky metallic silver bracelet. The visual styling mirrors the smooth, rhythmic bounce of the song itself.
“Dance” serves as a core track from FAVE’s third studio EP, “RnBling.” The six-track project represents a shift in her creative process, marking the first time she has included guest features on an EP, with collaborations from Chike and Yemi Alade. The production across the project is handled by Dunnie, Deeyasso, and Damie, maintaining a cohesive sound that spans Afropop and R&B influences.
Watch the official video below: