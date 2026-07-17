Connect with us

BN TV Music

Fave's New "Dance" Video Will Have You Moving Before the Chorus Ends

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Teniola Aladese Leads Suspenseful Drama in Teaser for "We Must Begin Again, Together"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These 5 Nollywood Films Deserve a Spot on Your July Watchlist

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies' Homemade Sweet Potato Chips Recipe Uses Just Three Everyday Ingredients

BN TV Music Scoop

Asake Trades City Lights for Castles and Bulls in His New "MCBH" Video

BN TV Music Scoop

What We're Listening to This Weekend: New Music From Fave, Victony, Timaya, Duncan Mighty & Mr Eazi

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch the Exact Moment Rema Switched From the Old Nigerian National Anthem to "Kelebu"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix Drops First Teaser for Tyler Perry’s "Why Did I Get Married Again?" Starring Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott & More

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"I Want to Build the Next Generation of Female Filmmakers": Funke Akindele on Nollywood, Box Office Records & More

BN TV Cuisine

KikiFoodies Combines Butter Chicken and Jollof-Style Rice in This Comforting One-Pot Recipe

BN TV

Fave’s New “Dance” Video Will Have You Moving Before the Chorus Ends

Fave’s official music video for her track , Dance, features her striking platinum blonde look and rhinestone makeup, perfectly matching the track’s rhythmic Afropop bounce.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer Fave wearing a blue textured top, silver necklace, and nose rings, with platinum blonde hair, rhinestones above her eyebrows, and pink eye makeup in the official Dance music video from her RnBling EP.

Nigerian singer Fave wearing a blue textured top, silver necklace, and nose rings, with platinum blonde hair, rhinestones above her eyebrows, and pink eye makeup in the official Dance music video from her RnBling EP.

You’ve likely heard the song, “Dance,” and maybe even danced to it a couple of times already, but have you seen the official music video? It immediately makes you want to hit the dance floor and move your waist just like Fave.

The visuals lean heavily into a distinct, structured aesthetic, highlighting Fave sporting striking platinum blonde hair paired with soft pink eye makeup and winged eyeliner. Clear rhinestones are positioned in an arc directly above her eyebrows, complementing her silver nose rings and gem-encrusted nails.

Throughout the scenes, she moves to the rhythm of the track, showing off subtle details like leaf-like markings on the backs of her hands and wrists, a blue-strapped top, and a chunky metallic silver bracelet. The visual styling mirrors the smooth, rhythmic bounce of the song itself.

“Dance” serves as a core track from FAVE’s third studio EP, “RnBling.” The six-track project represents a shift in her creative process, marking the first time she has included guest features on an EP, with collaborations from Chike and Yemi Alade. The production across the project is handled by Dunnie, Deeyasso, and Damie, maintaining a cohesive sound that spans Afropop and R&B influences.

Watch the official video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php