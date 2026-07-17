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Teniola Aladese Leads Suspenseful Drama in Teaser for “We Must Begin Again, Together”

The official teaser for “We Must Begin Again, Together” introduces a gripping drama starring Teniola Aladese. Directed by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin and produced by Melissa Adeyemo, the film tracks a woman’s world upending after uncovering a devastating double betrayal in a conservative town.
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Actress Teniola Aladese crying with tears in her eyes while sitting inside a commercial bus in the movie We Must Begin Again Together.

Teniola Aladese in an emotional scene from We Must Begin Again, Together, directed by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin and produced by Melissa Adeyemo.

Imagine discovering that your spouse is having an affair, only to find out the other person is your own sibling. That is the exact nightmare Teniola Aladese’s character faces in the official teaser for the upcoming short film, “We Must Begin Again, Together.”

The film explores the quiet, intense fallout of a double betrayal within a conservative town. When a woman’s world is upended by the ultimate family secret, she is forced to navigate a difficult path where keeping quiet means survival, but staying the same is impossible.

Written and directed by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, the project was filmed in Ibadan. Producer Melissa Adeyemo—who produced the acclaimed film Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), alongside Sangodoyin as co-producer, leads the production team alongside Jamiu Shoyode.

Nigerian actress Teniola Aladese wearing a patterned headscarf and black top in the official teaser for the film We Must Begin Again Together.

Teniola Aladese stars in a scene from We Must Begin Again, Together, directed by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin and produced by Melissa Adeyemo.

Reflecting on the production journey, Sangodoyin shared just how much went into making the project a reality:

This film had its fair share of hills and dales, but it was carried through by the devotion, generosity and unwavering will of our cast and crew. Really proud to finally share the first glimpse.

Ahead of its wider release, the short film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the 23rd Afrika Film Festival Köln in Germany, running from 17 to 27 September 2026. Alongside Aladese, the production features Patrick Diabuah, Yetunde Oduwole, Sunday Joy, Kadejo Sogo and Rose Odika.

Teniola Aladese and a man having dinner at a wooden table next to a fish tank in the short film We Must Begin Again Together.

A tense domestic scene from We Must Begin Again, Together, directed by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin and produced by Melissa Adeyemo.

Teniola Aladese standing on a residential balcony looking out at old houses built on a hill in Ibadan Nigeria.

The Ibadan landscape in We Must Begin Again, Together, a short film by writer-director Adé Sultan Sangodoyin and producer Melissa Adeyemo.

Watch the teaser below:

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Photo Credit: Adé Sultan Sangodoyin/Instagram 

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