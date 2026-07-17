Teniola Aladese Leads Suspenseful Drama in Teaser for “We Must Begin Again, Together”

Imagine discovering that your spouse is having an affair, only to find out the other person is your own sibling. That is the exact nightmare Teniola Aladese’s character faces in the official teaser for the upcoming short film, “We Must Begin Again, Together.”

The film explores the quiet, intense fallout of a double betrayal within a conservative town. When a woman’s world is upended by the ultimate family secret, she is forced to navigate a difficult path where keeping quiet means survival, but staying the same is impossible.

Written and directed by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, the project was filmed in Ibadan. Producer Melissa Adeyemo—who produced the acclaimed film Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), alongside Sangodoyin as co-producer, leads the production team alongside Jamiu Shoyode.

Reflecting on the production journey, Sangodoyin shared just how much went into making the project a reality:

This film had its fair share of hills and dales, but it was carried through by the devotion, generosity and unwavering will of our cast and crew. Really proud to finally share the first glimpse.

Ahead of its wider release, the short film is scheduled to make its world premiere at the 23rd Afrika Film Festival Köln in Germany, running from 17 to 27 September 2026. Alongside Aladese, the production features Patrick Diabuah, Yetunde Oduwole, Sunday Joy, Kadejo Sogo and Rose Odika.

Watch the teaser below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adé Sultan Sangodoyin (@sultan_sangodoyin)

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Photo Credit: Adé Sultan Sangodoyin/Instagram