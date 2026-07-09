Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman Lead New Nollywood Movie Targeting Guiness World Record



Rixel Studios this week officially announced their latest Nigerian feature film, “Black Market,” which marks the studio’s sophomore project following their 2025 debut, “Red Circle.”



Written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, and Fatimah Binta Gimsay, Black Market will be released in Lagos, Nigeria on September 26, 2026 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

“We are excited to go on this journey as a team and we have taken a lot of learnings from our previous film. As young filmmakers, one of our aim is to continue to creatively look for ways to innovate” Nora Awolowo who leads the team at Rixel says.

In collaboration with Filmone Studios andc, Black Market will host 50,000 people for a single screening of Black Market in an official Guinness World Records attempt to surpass the current record of 43,000 – the largest number of people to screen a film in a single location.



“We are incredibly excited. This is more than a film project. It’s an opportunity to create history and showcase Nigerian creativity and Nollywood on a global stage”. Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at Filmone tells us this week.

“There is nothing more inspiring to me than seeing young people challenge conventions and push the boundaries of innovation. This project is especially close to my heart because it represents what is possible when bold ideas meet determination and collaboration” Damilola Osikoya, CEO at Switch Visuals Production offers.

Shot in Abeokuta, Nigeria, Black Market was directed by Fatimah Gimsay and stars Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Itele D Icon, Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok and Uzor Arukwe.



Others include Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba, and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

“From Day One, we were determined to make a fun film and we made it with the best people. This was a great challenge for everyone and we can’t wait to share it with the world” Fatimah Binta Gimsay, the film director says.

The Event is in partnership with MTN, Signet Ring Studios, Swoop and Bellanaija.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Rixel Studios