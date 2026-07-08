Black Girl Magic at Cannes Lions: Woof Studios’ Delegation on the Future of the Creator Economy

The 73rd Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity concluded with a profound shift in focus. As the global advertising industry descended upon La Croisette, legacy advertising frameworks shared the spotlight with the architects of the modern digital economy. Capitalising on this transition was Africa’s premier Creator Service Provider, Woof Studios Africa. Led by Founder and Creative Director Adetutu Laditan, alongside a powerhouse lineup of West African creators including Nigerian media icon Tomike Adeoye and Ghanaian sports creator Bernice “Berneese” Boakye Ansah, the agency successfully reframed Africa’s digital narrative on the world stage.



Culture as Infrastructure: Driving a $30 Billion Market

The delegation’s landmark session, “How Africa’s Creators Are Building Culture as Infrastructure,” challenged traditional international perspectives that often limit emerging-market creators to localised virality. Instead, the panel presented a data-backed business case for an African creator economy currently driving an estimated $30 billion within the broader global digital ecosystem.

The core message was clear: African storytellers are no longer operating on the periphery of global platforms. They are constructing the foundational distribution networks, media channels, and consumer trust ecosystems that multinational brands require to achieve scalable market entry on the continent.

As an agency head and tech veteran who spent over a decade at Google shaping YouTube’s growth across Sub-Saharan Africa, Adetutu Laditan anchored the conversation with a corporate perspective on ecosystem engineering. She set the macro business tone for the session:

“For years, African creators have influenced global culture without the infrastructure to capture its true economic value,” Laditan stated. “What is happening in Africa right now isn’t just growth within existing platforms; we are building entirely new systems in real time. Our presence here is proof that we are no longer waiting to be discovered; we are actively establishing the commercial frameworks that will power the next decade of global commerce.”

Following this strategic blueprint, the creators on the panel demonstrated how this infrastructure functions across different consumer verticals:

Tomike Adeoye ( Nigeria ): A multi-hyphenate lifestyle creator and celebrated actor, Adeoye unpacked the mechanics of premium brand integration across West Africa. She emphasised deep, community-driven ownership over superficial metrics.”Authentic storytelling is the currency of the future,” Adeoye shared. “When you build genuine connections with your audience, you aren’t just driving a fleeting viral moment; you are establishing a deeply loyal community that translates into sustainable brand equity.“

( ): A multi-hyphenate lifestyle creator and celebrated actor, Adeoye unpacked the mechanics of premium brand integration across West Africa. She emphasised deep, community-driven ownership over superficial metrics.”Authentic storytelling is the currency of the future,” shared. “When you build genuine connections with your audience, you aren’t just driving a fleeting viral moment; you are establishing a deeply loyal community that translates into sustainable brand equity.“ Bernice Boakye Ansah – Berneese (Ghana): Commanding a digital footprint of over 5 million followers, the pioneering sports creator detailed how fan-driven storytelling is rewriting the sports media playbook across borders.

“Sports and digital media in Africa form a universal language,” Ansah noted. “By bringing our sports culture to Cannes, we are demonstrating that fan-driven storytelling has the power to mobilise millions and create unprecedented avenues for global brands to connect with the next generation.“

Commercial Impact Beyond the Stage

The delegation seamlessly translated their presentation into high-level business development, engaging in closed-door B2B networking sessions, international media broadcasts, and corporate partnership discussions with global Chief Marketing Officers.

As Cannes Lions wraps up, the impact of Woof Studios’ presence remains clear. The agency proved that true diversity is not merely about representation at global forums, but about actively setting the economic agenda. For global enterprise brands looking to scale across Africa, Woof Studios has officially provided the blueprint.

Learn more and follow @woofstudiosafrica on social media.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Woof Studios