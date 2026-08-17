Cameroon Win First-Ever WAFCON Title With 3-0 Victory Over Malawi

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have officially written their name in African football history after capturing their very first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations crown. Taking to the pitch at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco for the 2026 showpiece final, Cameroon delivered a breathtaking opening half to sweep past fairytale debutants Malawi with a decisive 3-0 victory.

After years of heartbreak in four previous finals where they finished as runners-up, the Cameroonian side put those painful memories to rest by netting all three goals before the half-time break. The main star of the evening’s match was star forward Marie Ngah, who earned Player of the Match honours with an incredible performance in attack. She got the scoring started in the 20th minute, pouncing on a rebound saved off Grace Mendoua’s initial header to nod the ball home.

Nine minutes later, PSG star Naomi Ndjoah Eto doubled Cameroon’s advantage by swivelling sharply inside the box to turn in a loose ball that Malawi failed to clear from a corner kick. Right on the stroke of first-half stoppage time, Ngah completed her double by heading in a pinpoint cross from Eto, scoring her fifth goal of the tournament.

While Ngah led the final’s attack, the tournament’s top individual accolades celebrated excellence across all teams. Cameroon midfield engine Monique Ngock was named the official Woman of the Competition (Best Player) for her controlling displays throughout the entire campaign.

Malawi’s goal machine Temwa Chawinga won the prestigious Golden Boot award as top scorer, finishing with five goals and two assists during her team’s fairytale debut run. The Best Goalkeeper award went to Benfica and Cameroon stopper Michaely Bihina, whose heroics included two brilliant shutout displays against Nigeria and Morocco in the knockout rounds. To round off the tournament honours, Algeria was presented with the Fair Play Award for their exemplary conduct on the pitch.

Malawi had arrived at the final as the absolute story of the tournament, pulling off remarkable knockout upsets behind the star power of the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa. Despite second-half efforts from the Scorchers to find a way back into the tie, Cameroon’s defensive line and goalkeeper Bihina held firm to maintain a clean sheet.

By reaching the final, Malawi secured a historic silver medal along with their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification. Meanwhile, Algeria captured third place on Saturday evening after prevailing 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw against hosts Morocco. Cameroon’s journey to the crown was truly remarkable: after topping Group D, they eliminated 10-time champions Nigeria 1-0 in the quarter-finals, edged hosts Morocco on penalties in the semi-finals, and capped off their dream run by lifting the ultimate trophy.