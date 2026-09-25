From Guitarists to Athletes, Meet the 12 Miss Guiné-Bissau UK 2026 Contestants

Miss Guiné-Bissau UK 2026 is bringing together 12 young women of Bissau-Guinean heritage, each with her own story, personality and reasons for taking part in the competition.

The contestants represent different ethnic backgrounds, from Balanta and Fula to Mandjaco, Mandinga, Pepel and Mankanhi, while their lives outside pageantry are just as varied. Among them are an aspiring entrepreneur, a former school athlete, a trained guitarist, a content lover and a woman who happens to be one of 10 siblings.

The grand finale will take place on 24th October 2026 at AUGB Manchester, where the contestants will compete for the Miss Guiné-Bissau UK 2026 crown. The competition also creates a space for them to celebrate their Bissau-Guinean heritage and connect with their community.

Before the finale, here is a closer look at the 12 contestants competing for the Miss Guiné-Bissau UK 2026 title.

Jessica Cubala

Representing the Balanta ethnic group, 24-year-old Jessica describes herself using three words: authentic, witty, and loyal. She brings a practical business background to the competition through her daily career moves. Sharing a fun detail about her path, she mentions, “I work with a plantain rum company, which has taught me a lot about branding and connecting with people, which fits my personality perfectly.”

Eldinha Lopes

At 20 years old, Eldinha carries Pepel and Mandjaco heritage and defines her character as creative, determined, and open-minded. She enjoys a balanced lifestyle that mixes personal space with social moments. Opening up about her personality dynamics, she reveals, “I love being alone, but I also love going out and making memories. People often think I like them, but the quieter I am around you, the more comfortable I feel.”

Luiza Santos

Carrying Mankanhi roots, 25-year-old Luiza approaches the runway with three guiding traits: confident, resilient, and optimistic. She thrives on creating an upbeat environment wherever she goes. Reflecting on her social reputation among friends, she notes, “I’m known for bringing positive momentum whenever I go.”

Ilce Dans

Representing Mandjaku and Mandinga heritage, Ilce sums up her core values in three simple words: loving, reliable, and faithful. She has one of the most memorable birth stories among this year’s contestants. Sharing the story of her arrival into the world, she explains, “I was born at home because when my mom was in labor and my older sister contacted emergencies, they thought it was a joke until my mom gave birth and they heard me cry in the background.”

Gisela Sal

Hailing from the Fula ethnic group, 23-year-old Gisela frames her mindset around being resilient, driven, and confident. Her background includes artistic training that goes beyond the pageantry runway. Reflecting on her musical roots, she shares, “I went to music school for 2 years back in Portugal and learnt how to play the guitar.”

Vanessa Cassama

Representing Fula and Jakanka heritage, 26-year-old Vanessa describes her personality as extroverted, energetic, and thoughtful. She loves engaging with global pop culture and creative media during her downtime. Revealing her favourite pastime, she notes, “A fun fact about me is that I love watching Anime.”

Maísa Spencer

At 18 years old, Maísa represents the Fula ethnic group and describes herself as loud, sensitive, and expressive. Growing up in a large household taught her how to navigate dynamic environments early on. Opening up about her family setting, she reveals, “I’m child number 7 out of 10 siblings, so it’s pretty hectic at home.”

Mireia Detna

Carrying Balanta heritage, 25-year-old Mireia relies on three strong pillars: ambitious, determined, and visionary. She views the competition as a stepping stone toward long-term business goals and community impact. Outlining her future aspirations, she shares, “I dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur and using my platform to inspire young women to believe in themselves and pursue their goals.”

Waldira Da Silva

Representing the Mandjaco ethnic group, Waldira highlights her core traits as loyal, authentic, and determined. She approaches life with a lighthearted outlook and a love for creative hobbies. Sharing what keeps her grounded, she mentions, “I love baking cake. I love to laugh, because I believe life is better with a little happiness and fun.”

Aisha Emablo

With Fula roots, Aisha outlines her key qualities as ambitious, outgoing, and friendly. She feels completely natural under the spotlight and loves creative visual projects. Describing her relationship with the camera, she states, “I love being in front of the camera—photoshoots never feel like work to me.”

Melissa Djalo

Carrying Fula heritage, Melissa defines her approach to life as compassionate, resilient, and responsible. Before stepping onto the pageant stage, she built a strong background in competitive athletics during her school years in Portugal. Reflecting on her track achievements, she shares, “I might not look like it now, but I used to be very athletic back in school in Portugal. I won multiple medals for 4 consecutive years in sports like relays, sprinting, shuttle runs and cross country. It was something that I really enjoyed doing.”

Manuela Cande Seidi

Representing the Fula ethnic group, Manuela describes her character as resilient, passionate, and reflective. She brings an upbeat, music-loving spirit to this year’s lineup. Sharing what keeps her moving, she reveals, “Whenever there’s music, no matter where I am, you will always catch me dancing!”

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Photo Credit: Miss Guinea Bissau UK/Instagram