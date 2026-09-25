On Our Radar: “More Than Anything, I Hope My Music Brings Happiness to People” – KW33N B

As part of BellaNaija’s effort to build on the two-decade legacy of supporting and spotlighting creatives, BellaNaija Features launched the “BN On Our Radar” series to spotlight a few emerging Nigerian artists who are believed to be the future of Nigerian music. More than introducing and spotlighting future or rising stars, On Our Radar is about documenting a generation of artists creating the future of Nigerian music.

Today, we are spotlighting KW33N B. KW33N B, also known as B3NEDICTA, is one of the exciting young artists making waves on the internet through her music in recent times. Her song, Smooth Ole Buruku, gained attention across the internet this year. In this feature, KW33N B shares how she discovered her belief in music, where she is currently in her journey and her absolute dream with music.

Hey hey, KW33N B, how are you feeling?

Hi BellaNaija. I feel alright. Thank you for having me.

What first made you believe music was something you wanted to pursue seriously?

Music has always been a part of my life. I grew up surrounded by it, and singing came naturally to me. But the moment everything changed was when I realised I could do more than just sing other people’s songs; I could create my own. The idea that I could turn my thoughts, emotions, and experiences into music made me see it differently. It became more than a passion; it became my escape from reality and the place where I felt most understood. That was when I knew I was meant to be an artist.

Do you remember the first song you ever recorded?

The first song I ever recorded was Masterpiece in December 2023. Looking back, it reminds me of how fearless I was in simply creating without overthinking. Every song since then has helped me grow, not just musically but personally. Those early moments taught me that every experience, whether good or bad, has the power to become something meaningful through music.

Your song, Smooth Ole Buruku, gained a lot of attention this year. How did that make you feel?

I’m at the very beginning of my journey. There’s so much more I want to discover, both about myself and my artistry. Every new experience teaches me something, and I think that’s what makes this stage so exciting.

One of the biggest milestones for me was seeing the response to my rendition of Smooth Criminal. It introduced me to people who had never heard of me before and reminded me that one moment can change everything. More importantly, it gave me the confidence to embrace who I am as an artist fully.

Artists have influences that define the kind of music they eventually make. How would you describe your sound or type of music?

I’ve learned that I absorb everything around me. The way life treats me, the people I meet, and the emotions I experience all find their way into my music. My perspective has evolved as I’ve grown, and so has my sound. I would describe my music as a blend of Afrobeats, soul, and pop, but I don’t like limiting myself to one sound. I create from a place of honesty, and I let the emotion of each song decide where it goes.

What inspires you to make music? What do you draw inspiration from?

The biggest inspiration behind my artistry is everyday life. My songs are influenced by thoughts, emotions, conversations, and experiences that people go through every day. I believe the most powerful music comes from being honest about the human experience.

When people discover your music years from now, what do you hope they’ll find in it?

I hope that years from now my music still feels timeless. I want people to listen to it and still find pieces of themselves in the stories I’m telling, no matter how much time has passed.

More than anything, I hope my music brings people happiness, comfort, and a sense of connection. If someone feels seen, understood, or simply smiles because of something I created, then I’ve done what I set out to do.

What would a truly successful career look like for you?

To me, success isn’t just about numbers or awards. A truly successful career is being able to share my music with the world, connect with people across different cultures, and create songs that continue to live on long after they’re released.